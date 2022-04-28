NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Water Department will conduct hydrant flushing in the Slatersville, Forestdale, Great Road, Mendon Road and Industrial Park areas Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., although some flushing may occur overnight.
Flushing enhances the water quality for area residents and businesses. Hydrant flushing may cause temporary reduction in water pressure throughout the water system. Some discoloration of water may occur. This is not harmful.
Department officials recommend limited water use during the flushing operation. This includes using water to wash clothes and dishes.
Check your water before use. If discolored, run the cold water until it clears.
