SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, announces the following February school vacation week programs. Registration for all events is available through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
• Fred’s TV – story and bird feeder craft: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Fred is so upset when his TV breaks, but in the days following, he discovers some amazing things are happening in his yard. After the story, make a bird feeder to take home.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 4 and up.
• Rockin’ Reptiles: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2-3:30 p.m. Rhode Island has a lot of reptiles. Learn about who lives here and where they can be seen. Start by learning about all the native species and then enjoy a visit from some live reptiles.
• “Owl Babies”: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Read the award-winning story “Owl Babies” by Martin Waddell and meet a live owl.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 3 and up.
• Water Science: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2-3:30 p.m. Try some easy and fun water experiments and learn about this resource. Dress for wet.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 7 and up.
• “Just a Dream” – story and planting seeds: Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-noon.
After dreaming of a polluted future, a boy wakes to find out it’s not too late to help the Earth. Listen to the story “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg, then plant some seeds to take home.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 4 and up.
• Big Owl – Little Owl: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2-3:30 p.m.
Come and meet two live raptors – a great horned owl and an eastern screech owl – the largest and the second-smallest owls that are found in Rhode Island. Find out about the lives of these amazing birds and touch preserved feathers, wings, and talons.
• Family Winter Walk: Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bundle up for a wild and wooly winter walk at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge. Look for animal tracks and signs of the season on this easy winter hike. Wear warm boots, gloves/mittens and a hat for this outdoor program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.