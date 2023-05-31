PAWTUCKET – A pair of bills being proposed by Pawtucket Sen. Sandra Cano would see significant investments in important city initiatives.
The headliner, backed by a resolution by the City Council last week encouraging the Pawtucket delegation to work diligently for its passage, calls for authorizing $5 million to Commerce Rhode Island to provide base-level operation funds for local visitor centers.
The bill refers to the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council’s three locations in northern Rhode Island, including Central Falls, Woonsocket and Pawtucket, and says the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center across from Slater Mill now serves as the unofficial unfunded visitor center for both the National Park Service and John H. Chafee Blackstone Valley National Heritage Corridor.
The center was mostly vacated when the Tourism Council previously left for a new location on the Blackstone River in Central Falls.
The resolution from the council references the three entrances to the Pawtucket location, noting that it now has the Rhode Island Football Club and Globaltise digital/video production corporation as tenants.
“The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center’s staff directs residents and visitors to find the local shops, restaurants, and services to increase revenues locally and statewide,” states the resolution.
Cano told The Breeze that the state is funding operations at other centers, including in Newport, and it’s not fair that Pawtucket’s center has been left to just sit vacant. So much is happening in the Blackstone Valley, she said, from new soccer stadiums to new train stations, and the city needs tourism resources like everyone else.
These are small dollars compared to the return on investment, she said, and everyone in the city is working together toward the same goal on it.
The bill is backed by local Senators Meghan Kallman, Robert Britto, and Jonathan Acosta, and has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.
The resolution mentions that in 2019, prior to COVID, tourism provided about 13.7 percent of the state’s total private sector employment and $843 million in state and local taxes. While COVID had a devastating effect, tourism is making a comeback, it states, and continued growth is vital to a healthy state economy in the years ahead. Visitor centers are entranceways to tourism, showcasing everything the state has to offer.
Another resolution from the Pawtucket council supports Cano’s bill creating a special legislative commission to study and provide recommendations for improving the Mineral Spring Avenue corridor running from Route 146 to the new train station.
The resolution states that there has been growing interest in reducing congestion, making it safer, more efficient and more accessible for users of all transportation options, including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and motorists.
“With the new investment in transit infrastructure coming to the area, momentum has grown for creating safe and accessible connections to the station,” states the resolution. “Ongoing projects in the immediate vicinity of the station, such as on Exchange Street, Goff Avenue and Pine Street, will expand transportation operations for people traveling to, from, and through the city of Pawtucket’s Transit-Oriented Development District. New residential, commercial and office developments planned in the strict will bring more people to the area at all hours.
The commission would also push initiatives to promote active transportation by creating a safer and more inviting environment for walking and biking, as well as identify sources for necessary funding.
