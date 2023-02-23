CUMBERLAND – There are few differences between two calendar options for next year in Cumberland schools, but the big one is a familiar one.
Option A keeps February vacation intact, while option B does not.
CUMBERLAND – There are few differences between two calendar options for next year in Cumberland schools, but the big one is a familiar one.
Option A keeps February vacation intact, while option B does not.
The two options also differ on choices for professional development days.
The end-of-school date for option A with February vacation maintained is June 17, while the last day for option B is June 11.
A survey conducted among 265 participating members of the Cumberland Teachers Association found that 73.5 percent chose the calendar maintaining February vacation, said Assistant Supt. Antonio DiManna at the Feb. 16 school board meeting.
School Committee member and Massachusetts teacher Denis Collins said he’s always been a supporter of February vacation, saying the only argument for eliminating it is to have more time to get ready for standardized testing.
Collins said he’s never seen the support percentage for keeping February vacation so high among teachers, saying the vote totals are usually more of a 60-40 or 55-45 split. He said he believes that has to do with teacher and student burnout, which is a real issue.
“I think they need the rest, that’s what they’re telling us,” he said.
As a parent of Rhode Island students who teaches in Massachusetts, he mentioned how difficult it would be to coordinate different schedules, noting how upcoming unsynchronized schedules on April vacation between Massachusetts and Rhode Island will cause some issues for families.
Collins said he’ll be in support of the February vacation option when the committee votes on the calendar at its next meeting.
Member Amy Rogalski said she knows she’s in the minority and she doesn’t want to go against teachers, and that she once was a teacher who enjoyed February vacation, but there’s just such a difference in the calendar for the end of the year. With vacation in, she said, there’s almost a week difference with school ending on a Monday, and the district already starts the school year so late due to building construction.
Rogalski said she knows she’s not going to convince many people, but she likes the idea of still having a four-day break in February so families can get away. She said she has heard from some teachers who would like to get rid of February vacation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.