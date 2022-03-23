NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Verizon will conduct a Smartphone Workshop for members on Monday, March 28. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and Android phone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• Universal Healthcare & Wealth Management will present the program Wealth Management: Medicare Untangled on Tuesday, March 29, at 1 p.m. This presentation will explore Medicare options. Registration is required.
• An OSCIL presentation will be held Tuesday, March 29, 10 a.m. Representatives of Ocean State Center for Independent Living will explain the resources available to help you remain independent in your own home. Registration is required.
• A legal clinic, provided by Rhode Island Bar Association, will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. An attorney will be available to senior members for a free consultation. All appointments are limited to 15 minutes and are designed to provide information concerning relatively simple matters. Space is limited. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members on Thursday, March 24 and Thursday, March 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are needed.
Senior members are invited to book a trip with the Mancini Center. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip.
• Springtime in Rhode Island, Thursday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit the largest u-pick tulip farm in New England and bring home a fresh handpicked bouquet. Lunch is on your own at the Coast Guard House. Following lunch, enjoy a fun experience with a local glassblower, and then complete the day with a visit to a homemade ice cream shop. $60 per person.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This tour will immerse you into Providence’s world of creative arts featuring visits to the Rhode Island School of Design, the award-winning Steel Yard, the WaterFire Arts Center and more. Stop for lunch at CAV. $75 per person.
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Take a narrated cruise past 10 lighthouses and many famous Rhode Island sights on Narragansett Bay. Enjoy lunch at the Quonset ‘O’ Club. $80 per person.
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Enjoy lunch at the Castle Hill Inn. Then, relax aboard a classic schooner as you take a sail around Newport harbor and the east passage of Narragansett Bay. $115 per person.
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a day on the island. Includes round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day. The cost is $95 per person.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
