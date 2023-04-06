NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town officials’ debate over how to best proceed with hiring a grant writer and applying for grants grew heated again on Monday, with the current town administrator and a former one growing frustrated with each other.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton, repeating her frustration with Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski over what she sees as a lack of involvement and information on grants submitted, expressed surprise that the town applied for a $1 million grant to invest in open space amenities at the former Halliwell School site.
Zwolenski had told the council Monday that grant writer Lisa Andoscia, hired for one month, had applied for a $1 million grant through HUD to invest in passive recreation, ideas including pickleball, splash pads, park benches, shade trees, and proper irrigation for the community garden there.
Neither that grant nor another one mentioned by Zwolenski Monday required a town match, said Zwolenski.
Hamilton said she hadn’t heard about the Halliwell grant actually being applied for previously, “unless I was sleeping.” Zwolenski responded that “I guess I’m going to have to call you every day” if Hamilton has so much interest in this topic. He said he’s offered to provide information anytime someone wants it.
“Councilor, you feel free to call me every day,” he said. “I’m surprised you haven’t called me.”
Councilor Douglas Osier then stepped in, saying he wants to set a tone of respect even when there are disagreements.
A March 23 Breeze story did detail how Hamilton reacted to news of the Halliwell grant previously.
“Hamilton and others bristled at the idea that Andoscia applied for a grant of $1 million through Congressman David Cicilline’s office for development of passive recreation uses at the Halliwell property, another grant Zwolenski said was discussed with Alves and Beauregard, with dreams of a possible splash pad, pickleball and basketball courts, irrigation for community gardens, and other additions,” stated that story.
Hamilton asked Monday if there are any other grants being considered currently, and Zwolenski said no, the town does not currently have a grant writer in place.
Also Monday, the council postponed action on sending out an official request for proposals for a grant writer, a move council members had insisted on instead of simply hiring Andoscia and her Rosewood Consulting.
Hamilton asked if the grant writer hired will be responsible for management and reporting on grants after money is received, and Zwolenski said yes, as well as seeking out opportunities that are in line with the town’s goals.
Osier said he would like to see Alves weigh in before voting on the request for proposals, and she was absent from Monday’s meeting with an illness, and the matter was pushed back to April 17.
