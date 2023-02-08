NORTH PROVIDENCE – A group of local parents’ advocacy for development of a new indoor municipal recreation center has his attention, says Council President Dino Autiello, and he expects the council to make the case to Mayor Charles Lombardi that such a project should be done.
There are a number of options for development of the facility being requested by resident and coach Justin Conrad and his group, said Autiello, and the town has the money to make it happen.
“It can be done,” he said. “I think we should do it if we can find the space.”
Autiello said he’s not sure whether the Coletti Farm property previously acquired by the town and awarded grant funding last week for development of athletic fields is big enough for such an indoor complex, but he believes the town can find a parcel where such a facility fits.
One potential location would be at the Ricci Middle School soccer field, baseball field, track and playground, a facility that’s in very poor condition, he said.
Autiello said he’s all for more outdoor recreation spaces, but agrees with Conrad and the hundreds of parents who have signed a petition that there’s a bigger need right now for an indoor complex that can be used by all town residents. The town still needs to maintain the facilities they have, he said, but why not place an indoor facility and still maintain it?
He mentioned other projects in town that were considered “pie in the sky” at first, including a new safety complex, new animal shelter, and new inclusive playground, but the town was able to get them all done.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he remains open to all options with the town’s remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. About $2 million of more than $9 million is accounted for to this point.
Autiello mentioned that the new Lincoln High School Physical Education Center is being developed for a manageable price tag, at more than $8 million, and North Providence could model its own facility after what’s being done there.
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank last week awarded $2.5 million in municipal infrastructure grants for various communities, including $300,000 for development of a multi-use athletic field, main entranceway improvements, utility upgrades, new drainage system and repaving of the roadway at the former Coletti Farm property located off Mineral Spring Avenue behind Pauly Penta’s.
Lombardi said the town was happy to acquire this latest round of money, obtained through the efforts of grant writer Lisa Andoscia. The town is still waiting on conceptual drawings for the fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.