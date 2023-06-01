NORTH PROVIDENCE – The race is on for local community leaders to figure out how to compete with state lifeguard sign-on bonuses and hourly pay approaching $20 per hour.
In North Providence, Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers said they’re pushing hard early for lifeguards, with only two ready to go for the summer. Other communities such as Smithfield recently called to see about referrals, she said, but there were none to give.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” she said.
North Providence officials are still discussing how far they’re able or willing to go in hiring lifeguards needed, Vickers said.
The town is fortunate to have both the Notte Park beach and the North Providence Pool and Fitness Center, she said, allowing them to offer year-round employment and hours extending to 8 p.m.
“It doesn’t need to be a summer job,” she said.
Though pool lifeguarding is typically minimum wage pay due to lesser certifications needed, she said this year, given the climate for summer jobs, they may come up with some higher pay to retain people.
Last year, she said, they were paying $15 or $15.50 for beach lifeguards, but minimum wage was also lower last year.
Vickers said North Providence can’t afford the state’s recently announced $1,000 sign-on bonus, but they have undertaken several strategies to hire lifeguards in recent years, including paying for classes.
As for camp counselor positions, said Vickers, pay for those is based on experience, with an assistant counselor likely making minimum wage, but the attractiveness of it is that it’s 32.5 hours per week for six weeks, where lifeguard positions, though they’ll last longer in the summer, don’t typically reach 30 hours.
The town typically doesn’t have an issue getting lifeguards for the pool during the year with the high school right next door, said Vickers, “but the summer is a different story.”
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management recently announced one-time sign-on and retention bonuses of $500 each and hourly pay increases between 10 and 15 percent for lifeguards this summer.
“The agency views the incentives as critical to recruiting more lifeguards to staff state beaches and parks, which attract nearly 10 million visitors and add an estimated $300 million annually to the state economy, according to a University of Rhode Island study, stated a release.
The historically tight national labor market, which continues to include a low labor force participation rate among teenagers ages 16-19, “has affected practically every employer in the country, whether public or private sector,” stated the release.
Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including surf beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Misquamicut, non-surf beaches such as Goddard Memorial State Park, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Optimally, RIDEM would hire a workforce of around 150 lifeguards; the agency had about 85 in place for most of last summer, but still only had to restrict swimming areas at a few beaches a handful of times last year.
Lifeguard pay ranges from $14 to $18.75 an hour for state jobs based on location, experience, and position level. The raises range from 10.7 percent (from $14 to $15.50 for lifeguard jobs) to 14 percent (from $16 to $18.75 for seasonal supervising lifeguard positions). All lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR including infant, child, and adult.
“Rhode Island’s state beaches and parks provide some of the best outdoor experiences in the state, including many great swimming spots,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “One of our top goals at DEM is promoting outdoor recreation for all Rhode Islanders and providing visitors with excellent experiences at our amazing network of parks, beaches, and campgrounds. We need a great team — and finding and hiring qualified, enthusiastic workers is essential to delivering on this promise. We are excited to offer a $500 sign-on bonus and an additional $500 retention bonus, along with higher salaries, to help us hire a robust workforce of lifeguards.”
