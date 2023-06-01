Lifeguards

Some of last year’s state lifeguards at Scarborough State Beach.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The race is on for local community leaders to figure out how to compete with state lifeguard sign-on bonuses and hourly pay approaching $20 per hour.

In North Providence, Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers said they’re pushing hard early for lifeguards, with only two ready to go for the summer. Other communities such as Smithfield recently called to see about referrals, she said, but there were none to give.

