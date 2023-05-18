CUMBERLAND – Certified avian specialist and owner of Jungle Junction Renee Ducharme knows a thing or two about what to know when buying a pet bird.
“Birds are a lot more complex than most people think,” says Ducharme. “They want to be a part of your family.”
Birds can range in price from about $20 for a parakeet to almost $6,500 for an African grey parrot.
For first-time bird owners or young families, Ducharme recommends a small bird such as a parakeet or a cockatiel.
“People think you need a big bird to get that spunky personality, but that’s not true,” she said. “Even small birds have great vocabularies.”
Jungle Junction sells a limited quantity of birds, and small breeds, such as parakeets, for around $80 because they are from ethical breeders and are fed by hand. This allows for the parakeet to get used to human hands, and usually results in friendlier birds that can be handled by children without getting scared or aggressive.
Depending on the size of the bird, they can live between 15 and 60 years.
“They can span generations,” said Ducharme, “it’s almost a life-long commitment.”
She said if you’re middle-aged or older looking to buy a bird, make sure family members or friends are also interested, so if the bird outlives you, someone can look after your pet.
Typically, a bird will choose one person that they become attached to, and will constantly look for that person.
Nicolette, Ducharme’s daughter, has a bird, and when she was in high school, the bird knew what time the bus came. If Nicolette went to a friend’s house or stayed after school for sports, Ducharme said the bird would ask, “Where is Nicolette? Where is she?”
Ducharme told The Breeze that pet birds require lots of mental stimulation, and that because birds can tell sizes, shapes, colors and textures, bird toys are very advanced. For example, a popular toy at Jungle Junction is a treasure chest where the owner locks a treat in the box and the bird is able to undo the locks to get the food.
A misconception people have about birds is that they only eat seed.
“That’s like a person eating just French fries every day,” said Ducharme.
If a bird looks skinny, Ducharme said they could be suffering from health issues such as fatty liver. For that reason, it’s important for pet birds to have a balanced diet consisting of vegetables, dog or cat food and a small amount of seed.
“Pet birds can be a lot of work, but they’re wonderful … they’re truly family pets, just like a cat or a dog,” Ducharme said.
