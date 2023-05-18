PORTSMOUTH – Sean Kenney is an award-winning artist who uses Lego pieces in contemporary sculpture, portraiture, and commercial art.
Kenney will be exhibiting his most recent endeavor, Nature Connects Made with Lego Bricks, at the Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth from May 26 through Sept. 10.
The exhibit will feature 14 sculptures exploring animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature. Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that the New York artist holds dear, from protecting animals’ habitat, to planting a garden, to using a bike instead of a car.
Nature Connects showcases how everything in nature is interconnected just as the Lego pieces that make up each sculpture are, while exploring themes such as the importance of conversation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and relationships between humankind and the natural world.
The exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as beautiful things, and inspires them to go home and create something wonderful themselves.
Kenney’s fascination with Lego art started from a young age, when he would spend countless hours building with his Lego bricks, even into his teenage and adult years. He also loved to draw and decided to combine his artistic abilities with his Lego building and opened a studio.
He’s been creating art with Lego bricks for 15 years.
“I’m always striving to do better, to push the limits of how Lego can be used as a creative medium in new and interesting ways, and to put my own personal imprint onto everything that I do,” he told The Breeze.
Kenney got the idea for Nature Connects in 2011, when he began discussions with a botanical garden director about “producing a large permanent outdoor display for their garden”, he said. “But we realized it would be even better to have the display travel, visiting gardens all around the world and the idea of Nature Connects was born,” he said.
Since then, Kenney has expanded the collection to more than 150 sculptures featured in gardens, arboretums, zoos, science centers, and exhibit halls across North America, Europe, and Asia. Nature Connects resonates with Kenney as both a means to his artistic expression and an educational platform.
For Kenney, it is important that his sculptures illustrate the connections found in nature.
“Everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance,” he said. “Insects and plants have important relationships; different species of animals have special relationships with each other; animals have connections with their families just like we do.”
People also connect with nature, he said, whether it’s through gardening or anything else done in naturea.
“Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Green Animals Topiary Garden,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine. “The messages in the exhibition about our connection to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”
Kenney recently announced the premiere of his new exhibit Nature Pop, which he describes as a “pop-art explosion of crazy colors melded with nature in a way that you’ve never seen before.”
“Imagine a bright teal woodpecker on a tree that looks like a lava lamp, or a Dodo bird that looks like the colors of a sunset,” he said. “It’s punchy and bombastic and fun, and it has been a blast to create.”
Kenney is also putting together several new exhibits that will premiere next year, which he says he won’t disclose yet.
“You’ll have to wait and see what those are about,” he said.
