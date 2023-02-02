PROVIDENCE – This. Is. Monster Jam!
“The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world” today returns to Providence for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 3-5, say those behind it.
“Celebrating its 30th anniversary year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill,” states a release.
New to the truck lineup is ThundeROARus, a mechanical beast created by two Monster Jam technicians to challenge for Monster Jam supremacy.
The show has multiple family ties:
• Zack Garner, of Wild Side, and Jon Zimmer Jr., of Terminal Velocity, are the sons of Monster Jam athletes Jamey Garner and Jon Zimmer.
• Brother and sister Brandan Tulachka, of Just Get-Er-Done, and Mikayla Tulachka, of Megalodon, whose father, Mitch, is a Monster Jam veteran and still competes on occasion, will be competing against each other in Providence as well.
The Tulachkas, part of a Wisconsin farming family with a Monster Truck business, said their favorite part of traveling the country is visiting the various fun restaurants and other spots in and around each city, and they look forward to doing that in Rhode Island, a place they have never visited before.
Mikayla told The Breeze she loves seeing all the fans when they’re out on the town and getting to know the people in the community.
This is the second Monster Jam for Brandan, and the first for Mikayla.
“It’s been a blast,” she said.
Mikayla, 20, laughs as she describes how she was the “water girl” for the family growing up, but they eventually forced her into the truck thinking she would enjoy driving, and they were right.
Both said there’s an element of the show that plays up the sibling rivalry, and it all contributes to a great night out for fans.
This will be the siblings’ fourth weekend of 17 performing, and Brandan is leading the points race at this point. This will be a great show, he said, with plenty of spare parts on hand to replace all the broken ones that will be flying around.
Asked why sometimes it can appear that two drivers will seem to pull the exact same move and have completely different results, the Tulachkas said there are so many components that go into it, from a slightly wrong move that’s imperceptible to fans, to unseen troubles with the engine or brakes.
Asked if they’re ever afraid, the two responded immediately with a yes, Brandan mentioning a time this year when he flipped hard forward right onto the roof, and Mikayla has had a couple of big rollovers.
The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.
“Providence fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship,” states a release. “Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.” The Arena Series Central Champion will receive the coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for World Champion on July 1.
The Arena Championship Series Central features eight athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle. Reigning Monster Jam World Finals Racing champion Brandon Vinson in the legendary Grave Digger aims to repeat as series champion. Fan-favorite Coty Saucier hopes to burn down the competition in Dragon.
Performances in Providence are Friday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 to 7 p.m., with a pit party from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m., with a pit party from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.