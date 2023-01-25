PAWTUCKET – The importance of Monday’s opening of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center can’t be overstated for the area and all of the Blackstone Valley and Rhode Island, said leaders in attendance at 300 Pine St.
Several used words such as “transformative” and “game-changer” as they hailed the conclusion of work going back two decades to bring this day to reality.
For those who know this area’s recent history of run-down mills and weed-covered concrete, “transformative” took on extra meaning Monday.
This commuter rail station and bus hub, on the MBTA tracks between Providence and Boston, will spark economic development and business, jumpstart housing, add transportation alternatives for people who need it, help unclog streets, and aid the state in its environmental goals, said officials.
This is a transit center for everyone, said Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, and the turnout of hundreds of people Monday, overflowing the 200-space parking lot, proves how important it is to so many. He hailed the teams that developed the station, saying its opening will be the “seed” that leads to a rich harvest on all of those fronts.
Gov. Dan McKee said he always knew going back to his days as mayor of Cumberland how important it was to create a train station and revitalize the Broad Street corridor for Pawtucket, Central Falls and all of the Blackstone Valley. He said he was proud Monday to stand alongside so many people who know how important the Blackstone Valley is to the state.
McKee said he has refused to turn his back on the area, noting that a coming new soccer stadium will also connect with the station. He said the addition of the station will boost investment in the area and raise incomes, among other benefits.
Alviti, McKee and others thanked the state’s congressional delegation for their advocacy, particularly in gaining the many millions of dollars needed to develop this station.
Up next, said Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian, will be development of an indoor RIPTA facility with restrooms at the property for users of the transit hub to use.
There were numerous local officials, business owners and residents at Monday’s opening, many commenting on what an exciting day it was for Pawtucket and Central Falls and the new opportunities that will be generated here.
The train schedule, with Pawtucket now included, is available at www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Providence/timetable.
For some, Monday’s opening was bittersweet. Steven Porter, owner of Stillwater Books at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street, said his store saw a sharp decline in foot traffic after the bus hub was moved from just outside their doors to the new location at the commuter rail station. Porter said he understands the good that will come from the station, but said it was still difficult to experience the change. He said the company will likely continue a trend to even more sales being online.
Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said his mission was always to create an equitable transit system, and this is the biggest step toward that. The birthplace of the Industrial Revolution saw a lot of hard times, he said, but this station will aid the comeback, boosting economic growth and civic pride.
Diossa said he and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien spent a lot of time brainstorming how their communities could be major players in the revival of the state, making sure “the train did not leave the station without bettering our communities.”
Grebien said this all started with an idea, going all the way back to the early days in commending city employees and advocates who moved the dream forward. There’s a transformation taking place in Pawtucket, he told the crowd, and Pawtucket and Central Falls are where things are happening.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed also paid tribute to those early advocates, recalling how he once toured the old train station (which still stands) with late Mayor James Doyle to see what could be done to revive it and transit in the area.
He noted the original $235,000 federal grant that funded the first study of transit in the area, saying there was “a lot of determination” and teamwork between then and now on a project that’s now at a $43 million federal investment.
Reed said Grebien and Diossa were relentless in pursuing the ultimate goal, which will bring new business, new residential development, and a key link to Boston.
Local, state and federal officials took the train from Providence to Pawtucket prior to Monday’s opening festivities.
Congressman David Cicilline praised the congressional delegation, McKee and the other officials who understood the value of investments such as these. The addition of a train station has so many benefits, he said, including attracting young people who can actually think about relocating with it present. Good infrastructure can be truly life-changing, said Cicilline.
Congressman Seth Magaziner took a moment to recognize those workers who actually built the train station, saying leadership is needed to get a project such as this to the finish line, but it’s the workers on the ground who made “something transformative” happen.
Magaziner recalled taking the train for years and watching the development happening at other stops along the way between Providence and Boston. That progress is “tangible and real,” he said, with better connectivity helping on so many goals.
Central Falls Council President Robert Ferri said the “game-changer” description he kept hearing was perfect for this project and for him as a baseball fan. He said not to tell his wife, but he expects to be attending more baseball games in Boston now.
Avedisian described the state’s ultimate vision to create so much connectivity that people can move effortlessly from one place to another using public transportation, including buses to the airport.
