PAWTUCKET – When riders start boarding trains at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and Bus Hub on Jan. 23, they won’t be able to miss the giant ball of art hanging in the centerpiece tower out front.
Many have speculated that it’s an artist’s interpretation of a globe, but according to an artist statement, it’s actually meant to be a ball of yarn and a tribute to the industrial past when so much fabric was made in local mills.
Gianna Stewart, who specializes in public art across New England, was selected for the $39,000 project, and the piece is titled “Spun.”
According to Stewart, the inspiration was the “immeasurable amounts of thread” that were “created by the power of workers and water in Pawtucket’s nearby mills.”
“A sphere, a ball of yard, a bundle of thread overhead, these interwoven strands echo the continually crossing patterns of today’s commuters weaving into something wonderful and spun together,” she states.
The train station art is not all that different from the logo depicting the Conant Thread District, the 150-acre transit-oriented development district located in Pawtucket and Central Falls, “the epicenter of the American Industrial Revolution.”
Lynne McCormack, executive director of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, added that the artwork is made of multi-colored cast composite and stainless steel.
The deadline for artists to enter to be considered for this public artwork was July of 2019, followed by an intensive and professional selection process by a group of panelists and involvement from officials in the neighboring cities, according to those involved. The work was commissioned by RISCA and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation through the state’s public art law, which mandates that 1 percent of all state capital construction and renovation funds be allocated to the purchase and maintenance of public art.
Through the program, the state recognizes that “public art creates a more humane environment: one of distinction, enjoyment, and pride for all citizens,” states a synopsis.
Previous RISCA/RIDOT public art commissions include Wickford Junction and the Intermodal Station at TF Green Airport.
According to Stewart’s website, found at www.gianna.works, she has permanent works outside Worcester City Hall, in the new Hale Building at Boston Children’s Hospital, and the Underwater Museum of Art as part of an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico. She has done substantial work throughout Boston, a city that will soon be connected to Pawtucket by train.
The address for the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is 300 Pine St.
According to the MBTA, the new Pawtucket/Central Falls station (Zone 8) will open for service on Monday, Jan. 23, and a new Providence line schedule will go into effect that same day. Rail service at the South Attleboro station continues to be temporarily suspended due to significant deterioration of the pedestrian overpass, which is significantly rusted and rotted out. According to the MBTA, the South Attleboro station will reopen when an accessibility project is completed there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.