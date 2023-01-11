PAWTUCKET – When riders start boarding trains at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and Bus Hub on Jan. 23, they won’t be able to miss the giant ball of art hanging in the centerpiece tower out front.

Many have speculated that it’s an artist’s interpretation of a globe, but according to an artist statement, it’s actually meant to be a ball of yarn and a tribute to the industrial past when so much fabric was made in local mills.

