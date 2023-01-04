PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials.
The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard Systems – pedestrian safety signals that flash and make noise as people are walking from the parking and bus lots.
It will be a full transit hub as part of the Providence/Stoughton train line, running from Boston to Wickford, with a RIPTA bus service center also off Pine Street and Goff Avenue.
As previously reported by The Breeze, the $63 million project (20 percent paid in state and local money), which is two decades in the making, also has a 200-spot parking lot, with room to expand in the future if needed.
The station, which is expected to draw about 520 people boarding daily, is the one station between Attleboro and Providence, with the South Attleboro station still closed after two years due to rotting infrastructure.
Trains haven’t stopped in Pawtucket since 1959, and the opening of this new train station is expected to be a game-changer for the city in terms of economic development in what was long a blighted area but is now seeing an influx of new businesses and residential mill redevelopment projects.
