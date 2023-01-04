The Pawtucket-Central falls train station
The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open later this month.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials.

The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard Systems – pedestrian safety signals that flash and make noise as people are walking from the parking and bus lots.

