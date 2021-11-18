With Thanksgiving just around the corner, local holiday events are starting to pop up in all of our communities. Festivities are still in various stages of planning, so here are a few to get you in the spirit, with more to come.
Be sure to also check out our upcoming Christmas in the Valley special section as we add to our listings of holiday happenings in the weeks to come.
Through Jan. 2
Trinity Rep’s “A Christmas Carol”
Reimagined anew every year – guided by Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and ultimately inspired by his community, Ebenezer Scrooge embarks on a heartwarming journey toward redemption. Visit www.trinityrep.com for tickets and more information.
Nov. 25-Jan. 2
Christmas Festival of Lights
La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, Mass., daily 5-9 p.m. See 300,000 lights illuminating more than 10 acres of grounds and walkways, plus outdoor creche of Bethlehem. Visit www.lasaletteattleboroshrine.org .
Friday, Nov. 26
Ornament presents an Evening of Music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Organizers describe Ornament as southern New England’s premiere rock orchestra, specializing in a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The musical production includes a light show with strobes, lasers, and fog. Tickets begin at $21. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com .
Nov. 26-Dec. 24
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Presented by the Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. “George, Mary, Zuzu, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie classic.” Visit www.gammtheatre.org/wonderful for tickets and more information.
Saturday, Nov. 27
BRT Homecoming Concert & Silent Auction fundraiser
At Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 7 p.m. Featuring Atwater-Donnelly, Cathy Clasper-Torch & Shelley Katsh, Stefan Couture, Andrew McIntosh & Kyle Forsthoff, Ed Sweeney, Kim Trusty, and the Vox Hunters. Call 401-725-9272 for reservations. Starting at 6 p.m. and during intermission, there will also be a silent auction featuring CDs, jewelry, original artwork, Christmas items and gift certificates.
Saturday, Nov. 27
“Coppelia”
Presented by the State Ballet of Rhode Island at 1 and 6 p.m., at McVinney Auditorium, 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence. “Coppelia” is the enchanting love story of a dancing doll. Call the box office at 401-278-4588 or visit www.stateballet.com for tickets and more information.
Weekends through Dec. 19
The Blackstone Valley Polar Express Train Ride
Begins at the Historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot, One Depot Square, Woonsocket. 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole with singing, games, a reading of the classic children’s story “The Polar Express”, and a visit from Santa. Enjoy hot chocolate and a cookie during the trip. Every child will receive a silver bell. Photo opportunities with characters, a new stage show, and more will precede the ride outside of the depot. Masks will be required during this event. Visit www.blackstonevalleypolarexpress.com for tickets and more information.
Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23
Candlelight Shopping
In and around Historic Chepachet Village, 5-9 p.m. Local shops along Main Street will be decorated for the season and the streets will be lighted with antique streetlights. Shopping, dining, and entertainment. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., at the Pavilion at Kent Field. Photo ops with Santa and his reindeer at Chepachet Village Wine and Spirits throughout December. Visit www.candlelightshopping.com .
Dec. 3-4
Scituate’s annual Candlelight Stroll
North Scituate Village will feature local shopping and dining, crafts and vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and hot chocolate and more.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Woonsocket’s Main Street Holiday Stroll
From Market Square to Monument Square, Woonsocket, from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will include entertainment, a tree decorating contest, food vendors, a Santa Claus visit, a scavenger hunt and family-friendly activities. Visit www.facebook.com/MainStreetHolidayStroll for updates and more information.
Smithfield’s All Lit Up Christmas Parade
Parade route begins at 4 p.m. at Smithfield High School, 90 Pleasant View Ave., and ends at the green across from the Greenville Fire Department, 607 Putnam Pike, where there will be a town tree lighting. Those interested in participating may call Kate McAdam-Prickett at 401-391-6521 or Tom Winfield at 401-864-3356.
BRT Holiday Craft Fair and Festival
At Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Support BRT programming as well as area craft vendors and home-based businesses while you do your holiday shopping locally. There will be 24 vendors on site and the event will also feature continuous live music with Bob Drouin, Russell Gusetti, Ed Sweeney, Cathy Clasper-Torch, Atwater-Donnelly, The Broad Street Fiddlers and more, plus raffle prizes, a bake sale table, and refreshments. Door prizes will be raffled off from each vendor with the raffle proceeds to benefit BRT’s programming.
Hearthside’s Old Fashioned Christmas
At Hearthside House Museum, 677 Great Road, Lincoln, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Each room and the exterior of Hearthside will be decorated and ready to welcome visitors. Santa will be in attendance as well, for boys and girls to share their Christmas wishes. Festive musical entertainment and refreshments will also be provided. Self-guided tours with docents dressed in period attire will add to the charm of an old-fashioned Christmas. Visit www.hearthsidehouse.org for more information.
Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12
Winter Wonderland
Slater Park in Pawtucket. Festivities run Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening. Billed as a fun family event, the display is open for viewing from Dec. 5 to Jan. 1. There are 650 decorated Christmas trees, 20 Victorian houses, numerous light displays on the ground and in the trees, and The Night Before Christmas Lane.
Friday, Dec. 10, through Sunday, Dec. 12
Christmas in the Village — Festival of Trees
Gather around the town gazebo on the Village Green in North Scituate for the lighting of The Festival of Trees on Friday at 5:30 p.m. More than 50 lighted trees will be displayed. Travel around the decorated town on the traditional Christmas Trolley. Visit the local shops, their decorated storefronts and do holiday shopping. Carolers will be roaming the streets. Santa and his elf will be on the gazebo for children to visit. Thomas the Train will be giving rides in the parking lot next to the gazebo. A Children’s Craft Fair will be hosted by the North Scituate PTO at Scituate Elementary School. Scituate Rotary will be hosting a Holiday Farmers Market and Craft Fair. Live music will be played before and after the 5:30 p.m. tree lighting. A lighted parade of antique fire trucks will be delivering Santa and circling the town. Visit https://feedback.facebook.com/events/606271270371844 for updates.
Dec. 10-19
“A Christmas Story: The Musical”
Presented by Rhode Island Stage Ensemble at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket. Based on the classic 1983 film of the same name. Tickets are $20, $16 for seniors, students and military, and $10 for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.ristage.org.
Dec. 10-18
St. Michael Ukrainian Kitchen 17th annual Cookie Walk 2021
Virtual with curbside delivery service. Online store opens Friday, Dec. 10, at noon, and closes Friday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., at st-michael-uoc.square.site. Cookies will be sold pre-packaged. Varieties will be sold as single flavors, in pre-boxed quantities. And specialty boxes will also be available, such as Grinch medley sugar cookies, MaryAnn’s mice, decorated stick sugar cookies, Tee Time Tassies, Russian tea cakes, caramel sea salt macaroons, almond joys, butter pecan and more. Variety boxes will be available as well. And back by popular demand will be fresh frozen apple pies, apple crisp, and apple-pear crisp. Also for sale will be Ukrainian foods, frozen to enjoy when wanted. Pick-up will be Saturday, Dec. 18, between 9 and 11 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Blackstone Hometown Christmas Celebration
Hosted by the Blackstone Parks and Recreation Department at the Blackstone Valley Boys & Girls Club, 115 Canal St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Family-friendly holiday festivities throughout the day. Visit www.blackstoneparksrec.com for more information.
Dec. 17-24
“The Nutcracker”
Presented by the Festival Ballet at The Vets, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. This year’s production has a new home at The Vets, new costumes, sets, and choreography from Yury Yanowsky. This family-friendly production features a 38-foot tall tree, a new Nutcracker character by Big Nazo Lab, magic tricks, and a children’s cast of young dancers performing alongside the FBP Company of resident artists. Visit www.thevetsri.com/events/detail/the-nutcracker-21 for tickets and more information.
