PAWTUCKET – With the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council having recently moved out of the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main St. to a new location in Central Falls, and the bus hub outside the building set to move to a new transit center at the future Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station, there are plenty of questions to ask about the future of the former Benjamin Chester Building.

There are all sorts of dynamics in play for the building, located across from Slater Mill, including less need for space for the company that owns it, Pet Food Experts, amid shifting office dynamics. There has been talk of everything from additional office space for the Tourism Council or stadium developer Fortuitous Partners to a larger redevelopment project as part of an evolving downtown area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.