PAWTUCKET – With the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council having recently moved out of the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main St. to a new location in Central Falls, and the bus hub outside the building set to move to a new transit center at the future Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station, there are plenty of questions to ask about the future of the former Benjamin Chester Building.
There are all sorts of dynamics in play for the building, located across from Slater Mill, including less need for space for the company that owns it, Pet Food Experts, amid shifting office dynamics. There has been talk of everything from additional office space for the Tourism Council or stadium developer Fortuitous Partners to a larger redevelopment project as part of an evolving downtown area.
There are some other tenants still in the building, including Stillwater Books.
Wilder Arboleda, deputy director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency is signing a six-month extension for the Visitors Center in order to give the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority time to relocate as the incoming commuter rail station is set to open.
Arboleda said a bus stop will still be located outside of 175 Main St., but it won’t be the same hub of activity it is now with multiple routes passing through.
“The plan is for RIPTA to relocate their service with their winter choose-up on Saturday, Jan. 14,” he said. “The bus stop will not be removed, but there will be less service to the location as there will only be one route serving the Main and Roosevelt bus stop, route 78. The closest bus stop on Exchange Street near Roosevelt Ave will be servicing the R-Line as well as Routes 1, 76, and 80.”
Owners of Pet Food Experts, which took over the building in 2015, could not be reached for comment this week. The company originally expanded to 24,000 square feet of remodeled space on the second floor of the building.
Arboleda said officials currently have no updates from Pet Food Experts as to possible future uses for the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.