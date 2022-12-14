PAWTUCKET – Most everyone locally knows that the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station has been a long time coming, but some might not realize that a series of steps taken 20 years ago set the wheels in motion on it eventually happening.
Richard Davis, the first executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation, says he wouldn’t have guessed in those early days that the Pawtucket Foundation had embarked on a 20-year project, thinking instead that it might take about a decade, but progress, while slow, remained steady throughout.
Davis told The Breeze this week that he’s happy to see the train station finally nearing completion, saying it’s satisfying to realize the impact it will make and is already making on redevelopment efforts in the area of the station in Pawtucket and Central Falls.
“I’m excited for the two cities,” he said.
Charles St. Martin, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said this week that they’re working with the MBTA and RIPTA to finalize schedules for the new transit facility.
“While we haven’t announced a date yet, we anticipate opening it by late January,” he said.
Following his arrival as the foundation’s first executive director in the spring of 2001, Davis said he spent much of the first six months investigating and cataloging areas of economic development, cityscape improvements, and civic engagement which the Pawtucket Foundation could find opportunities either to support or to lead.
Late Mayor James Doyle’s administration was constant in their encouragement of the efforts and in their partnership in implementing the initiatives selected by the foundation’s board, he said.
Soon after his arrival, he said he observed MBTA and Amtrak trains passing rapidly through Central Falls and Pawtucket, underneath the shuttered 1914 station currently next to CVS off Broad Street, on their way to Providence and points south.
He also learned that the MBTA trains were being cleaned and serviced at a newly developed rail yard facility in Pawtucket.
“I could not help being struck by the fact that although the MBTA trains began and ended their day in Pawtucket, there was no way for Pawtucket or Central Falls residents to board those trains, and no way for our residents to take advantage of the economic, cultural, and educational opportunities which MBTA service into the Boston hub afforded residents of many other Massachusetts and Rhode Island communities,” he said.
During those early days in 2001 and 2002, the “idea stage,” as Davis calls it, he recalls standing on the bridge overlooking the historic train depot that officials once targeted for modernization when a woman from the neighborhood passed by and asked him why he was taking pictures. He explained their purpose, to bring the station back so anyone could board the trains again, and she said that would be wonderful for her, as she cleaned houses in Mansfield, and it would be so easy for her to ride the train there and back.
“I realized then that this was really all about making economic opportunities available, not just to the professional folks going to their jobs in the finance, insurance, and real estate sectors of Boston, but also to the working people of our Pawtucket and Central Falls neighborhoods who also deserved to take advantage of the mobility, and economic opportunity, afforded by the regional rail network,” he said.
An original feasibility study, or proposal as they called it, was titled “An economic revitalization strategy for Northern Rhode Island,” said Davis. They didn’t see this as just a train station project, but a way to revitalize Pawtucket, Central Falls, and the entirety of the northern portion of the state.
Davis, who had a history as a transportation planner before coming to Pawtucket, said he never realized what it would take to get a new train station into the state’s Transportation Improvement Plan.
Part of his work involved working with research associate Stephanie Fortunato gathering data on rider estimates, knowing that it’s one thing to have a train station but another to be sure that people will ride it, and those forecasts were based on only people would go north to Boston and not to southern points in the state.
Davis would leave Pawtucket in 2008 for Fort Wayne, Indiana. Today he lives in a rural area of southwest Ohio for family reasons, these days teaching at Southern State Community College.
He hasn’t been back to Rhode Island, but if RIDOT sees fit, based on its $63 million budget for the station, to fly him out for the opening, he’ll be happy to make the trip, he said laughing.
Mike Cassidy, who still does work for the city, did so much of the heavy lifting and legal work as they laid the groundwork, said Davis, including on the “tremendous struggle over control of the Providence and Worcester Railroad site where the station would end up being developed. If it had gone in another direction, he said, it would have become New England’s second-largest transfer site for construction and demolition debris, “really a dumping ground,” and once it was cleared up and the station allowed to proceed, he felt free to leave.
From 2005 to 2008, the Pawtucket Foundation did research and advocacy to amend federal law governing the activities of rail operations of trash transfer and demolition/construction companies, including an appeal in state court regarding local zoning of such facilities and proper issuance of certificates of zoning clearance. The matter was ultimately decided by the R.I. Supreme Court in favor of the city, and a parallel case was also decided in favor of the city in U.S. District Court in 2008.
“This decision cleared the way for use of the Providence & Worcester railyard for the construction of the Pawtucket MBTA commuter rail station,” said Davis, and significant pro bono legal work was done by local attorney Michael Horan.
They were focused in those early years on saving the historic Pawtucket/Central falls rail station up the road, he said, but there were many challenges with that property, including the curved track that made it impossible to accommodate a modern train station. Ultimately, the best site was determined to be the former Providence & Worcester Rail yard.
In addition to planning in those early days, there was a lot of advocacy and fundraising from 2003 to 2006, said Davis, including securing a commitment from Rep. Patrick Kennedy and Sen. Jack Reed on $400,000 in grant funding to support predevelopment, planning and an engineering study conducted by Vanasse Hangen Brustlin.
Then-Sen. Lincoln Chafee and his office were also helpful during the 2002-2006 period, he said, and there were also meetings with Pawtucket and Central Falls delegations and other elected officials in both cities, as well as advocacy with community groups. Key advocacy and support came from Cassidy, Barney Heath and Herb Weiss, and there were also regular meetings on placement of a station with state officials, with the eventual adoption of the project into the Transportation Improvement Plan.
Davis said he spoke to founding Pawtucket Foundation member Morris Nathanson last year, prior to Nathanson’s death, and thanked him for his many significant contributions, telling him he had a dream that the two of them would ride together to Boston’s South Station on the inaugural run of the first MBTA train to leave the new station.
No one knew the importance of a rail station connecting the growing arts community in Pawtucket with Boston more than Nathanson, he said.
He credited Nathanson, Horan, Jack Partridge, Dan Sullivan, Vin Ceglie and others on the foundation board whose vision and support made their efforts in those early years not possible and ultimately successful.
