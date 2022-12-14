PAWTUCKET – Most everyone locally knows that the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station has been a long time coming, but some might not realize that a series of steps taken 20 years ago set the wheels in motion on it eventually happening.

Richard Davis, the first executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation, says he wouldn’t have guessed in those early days that the Pawtucket Foundation had embarked on a 20-year project, thinking instead that it might take about a decade, but progress, while slow, remained steady throughout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.