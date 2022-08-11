NORTH SMITHFIELD – Under new building and zoning official Larry Enright, town officials have spent the past few months addressing numerous zoning issues that have been “festering for decades,” said Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
Zwolenski first mentioned Enright’s work during a July 18 Town Council meeting in response to questions from resident Jason Richer about safety concerns.
Enright, who arrived in town from Woonsocket in the spring, explained this week what he and his team have been up to. Some big issues have been:
• Pushing for a cleanup of junk at a private property at 282 Quaker Highway;
• Finally getting the former Beef Barn torn down due to its blighted condition;
• And getting dozens of dilapidated old buses on Railroad Street and Comstock Road removed. There are still more junk vehicles to be taken away, he said, but there’s been progress.
Known as North Smithfield’s “bus graveyards,” the lots used by United Truck Bus Service Co. and First Student have long been an ugly eyesore, say residents.
Town Council President John Beauregard brought up the issue to former building and zoning official Kerry Anderson in January, and Anderson sent violation letters.
Enright said that in addition to these bigger-ticket items, there are many smaller ongoing issues of concern that he’s also been working on.
“We just took them by the horns and addressed them,” he said.
Zwolenski’s original comment to Richer came in response to the resident’s complaints about drivers of large trucks being allowed to travel back and forth from Mowry Road to Pound Hill Road despite weight restrictions.
According to the town, proposed use of the roadway will not interfere with the free flow of traffic, school bus operations, and the public safety in the area when a special use permit is given to trucks or other commercial vehicles with a gross weight in excess of 35,000 pounds.
Zwolenski said that since the issue was brought up, signs announcing weight restrictions have or will be replaced.
“Yesterday I saw a sign on Pound Hill Road that was replaced,” he said. He also added that a Superior Court order states that trucks are not allowed to operate within a specific period of time when buses are operating.
Richer said he sees violations essentially everywhere he looks in North Smithfield, including with excavation operations near his home that are causing dangerous conditions.
Zwolenski said the town would be meeting with Richer and looking into his claims.
