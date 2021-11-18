WOONSOCKET – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is seeking volunteers for various positions at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Those interested should contact Joan Loos at joan@tourblackstone.com or call 401-724-2200. The event runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19.
The experience is based on the popular children’s book “The Polar Express” by noted Rhode Island author Chris Van Allsburg, which was also made into an animated family movie featuring Tom Hanks.
The 90-minute excursion on a real-life train includes a reading of the classic children’s story, sing-a-longs, hot chocolate, a Polar Express cookie, games, and a special visit from Santa to deliver the first gift of Christmas to every child. During the trip, passengers will view the North Pole that includes a giant 35-foot Christmas tree, decorations, and “elves” to welcome the train’s arrival, performed by children from The Dance Step. After returning from the trip, families can stay for a photo with Santa in the historic Blackstone Valley Train Depot.
A notable change to previous Blackstone Valley Polar Express Train Rides is that all pre-boarding activities will take place outside the depot. Under a large tent, passengers will have the opportunity to take photos in front of custom-made Polar Express backdrops with some characters from the show, as well as peruse the officially-licensed Polar Express Gift Shop, and enjoy children’s activities and writing letters to Santa.
An addition to this year’s event is a brand-new stage show orchestrated by performer Emily Luther, John Guevremont, creative director at Mount Saint Charles, and students from the academy that will take guests through the introduction of "The Polar Express" story. This show will begin 30 minutes before each trip and will lead passengers right into the calling of “All aboard” with the conductor and boarding the train.
For more information and tickets, visit www.blackstonevalleypolarexpress.com or call the ticketing office at 401-495-1213.
