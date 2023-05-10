LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Collaborative appears to be in its final days after its board of directors voted on a dissolution plan in response to member districts’ termination notices.
When the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative was established in 1987 as a nonprofit corporation by the General Assembly, 13 public school districts agreed to the collaboration for educating students with unique needs.
Over the years of operation, the need for the NRIC programs by Rhode Island districts was lessened as districts created their own programs, said Bernie DiLullo, chairperson of the board and superintendent of Johnston schools.
Since all 13 participating districts submitted their notice of termination by Dec. 31 of last year, indicating a withdrawal by June 30 of this year, the NRIC could no longer exist under the established model, said DiLullo.
“As a result of these actions, the board needed to formulate a dissolution plan and passed it at the April 25 meeting,” he said.
“Just to be clear, the board did not vote to dissolve, that was done by each individual district,” added DiLullo. “The board voted on the implementation of the plan that is necessary to address items like outstanding contracts, leases and other encumbrances.”
The number of students impacted is 77. Each district will be responsible for providing the same level of service either through another program or within their own district for these students, noted DiLullo.
There was and still is a need for this highly specialized program and its skilled staff, but due to rising costs and reduced enrollment, there were some years when the NRIC had financial struggles as the tuition collected did not cover the costs of operations, said DiLullo.
Recently, the organization became financially sound due to the efforts of the current executive director and business manager, he said. The Breeze previously reported that district leaders were leaving the NRIC now that finances are in a much better place and before any further future liabilities might be incurred.
To avoid incurring further and long-term debt as costs of operation continue to rise, which ultimately would fall on all participating districts and their municipalities, districts exercised their rights to terminate their participation by submitting notification to the NRIC board and the commissioner of education, said DiLullo. As a result of the dissolution, 71 staff members were laid off.
“Many districts are in need of the services these staff members have provided for our students, and they will be in demand because of the specialized skills they have developed and the difficulty districts have had in filling specialized positions,” he said.
The executive director of the collaborative, Georgia Fortunato, made arrangements to adjust the school’s schedule so affected staff members were able to attend the state education job fair May 7-8, he said.
Kimberly Sousa, president of the Northern R.I. Collaborative Employee Union and a behavior intervention specialist at the school, told The Breeze that the union is trying to come up with an alternate plan with the Rhode Island Department of Education and General Assembly.
“The union leaders requested that the board stay in place for one year to allow us the time necessary to put the new plan in place,” she said. “Many parents and students are devastated that these leaders are not fighting to allow this school to stay open and continue to service our state’s neediest population of students.”
She said the board changed the agenda and voted to approve letters requesting withdrawal from NRIC. They also voted on the dissolution plan prior to hearings on certified employee appeals of layoff.
Parents were rightfully concerned with the board’s “lack of compassion or regard” shown for the future of these students, said Sousa.
