PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday indictments charging one current and one former member of the North Providence Police Department with multiple felony counts, including embezzlement and filing false tax returns.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, into alleged embezzlement of funds of North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police union.
On Jan. 30, the Statewide Grand Jury returned a secret indictment charging former Lt. Dennis Stone with three counts of embezzlement over $100 and six counts of filing a false tax return. The Statewide Grand Jury also returned a secret indictment charging Det. Christopher Petteruti with two counts of embezzlement over $100.
Stone was the former union president previously ousted by Lt. Tom Jones after Jones ran on a platform of taking the union in a more community-oriented direction.
At a hearing on Jan. 31, the secret indictments were unsealed, and the defendants were arraigned in Providence County Superior Court.
As alleged in the indictments, the defendants, as members of the executive board of the North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, used their access to union bank accounts to embezzle funds for personal expenses. It is alleged that as president of the local union, Stone embezzled funds for personal use, including meals at a restaurant, online study materials for promotional purposes within the police department, and various retail purchases. It is also alleged that former Stone filed false tax returns for the 2015 through 2020 tax years by failing to disclose and pay taxes on income received as a part-time waiter at Twin Oaks restaurant in Cranston.
It is further alleged that as treasurer of the local union, Petteruti embezzled funds for personal use by withdrawing that money in cash from ATMs, as well as spending union funds to gamble at Foxwoods casino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.