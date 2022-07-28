Lindsey Jeffrey of Manville has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of Our Lady of the Elms.
Liv Barboza and Molly Bourke, both of Cumberland, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Lincoln students Danielle Harmon and Elijah Oliveira have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Kaitlyn D’Abrosca, Alli Mowry and Corey Bourassa, all of Cumberland, have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Springfield College.
Stefan Minyayluk of Lincoln has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Springfield College.
