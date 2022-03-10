Aidan Beauchemin, Abigail Angell and Daniel Beauchemin, all of North Smithfield, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.
Nicole Guzinski, Kaitlyn McCarthy and Isabella Collamati, all of Blackstone, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire.
The following local students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Amanda Haner, Alexander Thurley, Allan Villatoro, all of North Smithfield; and Chase Beausoleil and Andrew Simonini of Woonsocket.
Justin Mejia of Woonsocket has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
The following local students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bryant University. From Blackstone: Jenna Gauthier, Allison Jalbert, and Justin Keyes, Carissa Penta all of Blackstone; From North Smithfield: Nathan Angell, Jarrod Dube, Sara Gendron, Maria Munschy and Ethan Kmiecik and Aldrec Viera Dones.
Colby Girard of North Smithfield has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University.
Tejas Bhatia, a Lasell University student from North Smithfield, earned a professional certification in their hospitality capstone course. Bhatia, a hospitality management major, earned a Six Sigma Problem-Solving Yellow Belt Certification.
Grant Van Dyke and Alyssa Davis, both of Blackstone, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Madeline Hanlon and Hope Smith, both of North Smithfield, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
Dominique DiSpirito, Victoria Mayers and Eamon Wynne have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maine.
