PROVIDENCE – Five local students are among dozens statewide heading off to college with more than $470,000 in scholarships from a new fund at the Rhode Island Foundation, states a news release from the foundation.
The Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund provides financial-need-based scholarships to students who pursue undergraduate study at Bryant University, Providence College, Rhode Island College, Roger Williams University, the University of Rhode Island or the Community College of Rhode Island.
The five local winners include Pawtucket residents Amanda Afriyieb, who graduated from Tolman High School; Jean Marie Preira, who graduated from William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School; and Shea High School graduates Kevin Jegede and Oluwatimilehin Salmi. All four will attend the University of Rhode Island. The fifth local recipient, Central Falls resident Mariela Flores, graduated from Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Arts and will attend Providence College.
The Andrew scholarships are open to students within three years of graduating from a Rhode Island high school, so many current college students are also eligible, notes the release. Many of the scholarships are renewable for up to three additional academic years.
The Foundation will begin accepting applications for the 2023-24 academic year after Jan. 1. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.