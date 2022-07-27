Pawtucket student receives Lifeworks scholarship

PAWTUCKET – Lifeworks, a nonprofit human services provider that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, awarded Pawtucket resident Yorisola Ademoye as the recipient of the organization’s Mary Barry Scholarship.
Ademoye, who earned her undergraduate degree from Rhode Island College, is currently a graduate student at the University of Denver. She has worked in the human service field for more than a decade, beginning her career as a direct support staff member in a residential setting.
