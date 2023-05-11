LINCOLN – Jillian Reeve is Lincoln High School’s Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Yiru Liu has been named the LHS salutatorian.
Reeve will attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall to pursue a degree in computational biology. Her career goal is to become a doctor and she has an interest in both oncology and hematology, but Reeve said “my main goal is just to help people.”
Over the past four years at LHS, Reeve has taken 12 advanced placement courses, with her favorite classes being AP biology and honors anatomy and physiology.
Reeve is the recipient of the Harvard Book Award, the Rensselaer Medal Award, the UVM Citizen Scholar Book Award and the Rhode Island Civic Leadership Award.
Outside of the classroom, she proved herself to be an exceptional singer as a member of the Rhode Island All-State Chorus. When she was in 11th grade, Reeve earned the ranking of number one soprano vocalist in the state, a feat she said made her “unbelievably happy.”
Reeve told The Breeze she enjoys performing arts in general and performed in the LHS Variety Show. She also participated in the Science Olympiad throughout both middle and high school.
Reeve is the daughter of Thomas and Kathleen Reeve, and is following in the footsteps of her older sister and role model, Betsy, who was LHS’s valedictorian in 2019.
“My parents always told me to just do my best and chase after what I’m interested in. From when I was really young, they definitely filled me with a love of learning that I wouldn’t be able to live without. But, my older sister Betsy Reeve was my #1 motivation,” she said.
Some words of advice Reeve has to underclassmen is to take chances and explore their interests. She also said to “make mistakes, learn from them, tell that story … just try your best, because at the end of the day your best is always, always good enough.”
Yiru Liu will attend Brown University in the fall to study computer engineering. From there, Liu plans to pursue a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science.
Liu, son of Li Guanglai and Ming Liu, has received The Yale Book Award, Who Wants to be a Mathematician Contest, Certificate of Accomplishment from Sen. Jack Reed, Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition presented by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, the Certificate of Special Recognition issued from former Gov. Gina Raimondo, Prepare RI internship recognition, and the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship.
Liu was named a National Merit, National Presidential Scholar Finalist and is a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies. He was also the first student at LHS to take a calculus III class.
As part of a national engineering competition, Liu and a small group of students proposed and designed a device to help visually impaired students to navigate indoor spaces. Liu and his team were the state winners and were awarded a $15,000 grant from Samsung.
Outside of the classroom, Liu pursues academic extracurriculars such as the Science Olympiad and the Rhode Island Math Team League. He was also the president of LHS’s first tech challenge robotics team. Additionally, he plays trumpet in the LHS concert band and Jazz band, and belongs to the RI Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble.
While Liu said he enjoyed taking AP calculus classes and AP language classes, his favorite part of high school was meeting new friends and building connections.
“Being surrounded by good people is what matters,” he said.
Liu encourages underclassmen to take on leadership roles, establish good relationships with teachers, and to try to “remember that high school should be a means to an end, not an end in itself.”
