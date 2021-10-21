NORTH SMITHFIELD – The owner of MTR Guns and Ammo is planning to install an indoor shooting range as an extension of the business on Quaker Highway.
Bob Houle told members of the North Smithfield Planning Board last Thursday, Oct. 14, he believes an indoor shooting range would bring a lot of business to North Smithfield.
“I have over 300 people who want to join right now, and that’s not even putting it out; this is just customers coming in,” he said. “I have customers that come in every day, they buy a gun and ask, ‘Where can I go shoot?’”
Houle said the shooting range will be soundproof, insulated and built by a company that constructs shooting ranges all over the country. The range would be a 20-by-46-foot addition on the rear of the existing gun store at 229 Quaker Highway.
The walls, he said, will be made of concrete, and the ceiling will include steel plates. Planning Board member Richard Keene asked Houle if there were any regulations regarding lead from the bullets.
“There’s going to be a ventilation system. I mean, this is not a cheap project, I’m looking to spend probably a million and a half dollars for the range,” Houle said. “There are going to be stalls where they shoot from, it’s going to be 25 yards, 75 feet, with a steel trap at the end.”
Houle said he is planning to build 11 to 12 shooting lanes. He added the addition to his store will square off the building, which is currently in an odd configuration.
The closest indoor shooting range, he said, is in Coventry, and people from the area often drive an hour each way to shoot there. While there are outdoor shooting clubs closer by, members have to put hours in, he explained. Aside from Coventry, Houle said other nearby shooting ranges are in Massachusetts, but people are often nervous to drive across the border due to different state laws.
“People get out of work, they want to go shoot for an hour, so I think it would do great,” he said. “I am kind of centrally located, so I could pick up a lot of Rhode Island, Burrillville, Millville, Woonsocket, North Smithfield, Blackstone, all that area. These people coming in would be spending money at the gas stations, stores, so I think it would be great for the town.”
Houle said he planned to make the store bigger and have classrooms for safety, NRA instructors, and give license to carry classes.
“I talked to my neighbors, my neighbors don’t have a problem with it,” he said. “I have plenty of parking, there’s no houses really in the area, there’s a wooded area next door, an empty lot in the back.”
Planning Board member Michael Fournier said he believes adding an indoor shooting range to the store is a great idea. Fournier stated that his son is part of a club and that he often goes with him as a guest, but that he doesn’t like driving all the way to Coventry in the wintertime.
“I think it’s a great idea, you’re not doing any impact, you’re never going to see it from the road, but you’re just tucking it away in the back corner of your building. I think it’s a great concept,” Fournier said.
Planning Board Vice Chairman Jeffrey Porter made a motion to continue the discussion to Oct. 28, when members will be able to vote on it, he said.
Houle said he would like to get the project moving as quickly as possible so he can start construction before winter comes and the ground freezes.
In an unrelated matter, the board discussed a master plan application for Broadcast Hill Estates, a combination solar and housing development off Mattity Road. Assistant Planner Bobbi Moneghan said the plan had changed from a previous version and the new plan is for two homes instead of three, with one shared driveway leading to the homes. The new plan also states the development is in a well protection area.
The board voted 3-1 to recommend the project to the Zoning Board, with Porter voting against.
The board also voted 3-0 to recommend the Town Council make Irene Nebiker’s home at 28 Grange Road a part of the North Smithfield Historic District.
(1) comment
This is fantastic news. I live very close by and have not purchased a firearm due to limited places to shoot without being a club member. Hopefully all the approvals are granted.
