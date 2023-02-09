CUMBERLAND – An ordinance proposed in Cumberland would set very specific rules for door-to-door salespeople to abide by, while allowing town residents to opt out of having any unwanted solicitation at their door.
Mayor Jeff Mutter is proposing the ordinance in response to inquiries and complaints received from residents over time. He said he researched various ordinances in area communities to come up with the specifics for the rules.
“We expect it will cut down on what’s happening now,” he said, adding that some areas of town experience more frequent visits from door-to-door salespeople than others.
The part he really liked from one of the model ordinances he inspected is setting up a registry online for people to opt out, said Mutter. When a company goes to apply to go door-to-door, they would be given a list of people who have opted out of having salespeople come to their door. The town may also be looking at other means as well for additional notification, he said.
Some tweaking will likely be needed as the proposal goes to the council’s ordinance subcommittee, said Mutter, and he’s open to any and all ideas for ways to carry out these rules. There’s been some talk about a sort of sticker that residents could put on their door letting door-to-door salespeople know that they’ve opted out, he said.
“The biggest factor to me is that the people who apply know who doesn’t want that activity,” he told The Breeze. “In theory, it should cut down.”
Mutter said he and his team scoped out ordinances in several communities, including Pawtucket; Natick, Mass.; and Falls, Penn. Some communities tie ordinances to existing peddler and hawker licenses.
Companies would need to go to the town clerk’s office, fill out paperwork, and pay a small fee, and compliance would then be enforced by the Police Department. When the applicant gets their license, they would receive the list of opt-outs. Could that list include thousands of people?
“In theory, it could be everybody,” said Mutter.
The program would be run through the town website, with the opt-out list as user-friendly as possible, potentially divided up by certain districts.
The ordinance “establishes the protocol for door-to-door solicitation in the town of Cumberland.” Any company found in violation would pay a fine of up to $500, and each violation of any provisions and each day the violation will be considered a separate and distinct offense.
“This article is for the purposes of protecting the privacy of the residents of the town of Cumberland, to prevent fraud, to deter and protect the residents against crime, and to protect residents against annoyance,” states the purpose of the ordinance. “The provisions of this article have neither the purpose nor intent of infringing upon or denying rights protected by the Constitutions of the United States and the state of Rhode Island, and instead constitute reasonable time, place and manner of restrictions on door-to-door soliciting and canvassing in the town of Cumberland.”
Included in the definition of solicitation are seeking to sell or obtain orders for purchase of good and services, seeking to obtain subscriptions, and seeking to obtain gifts or contributions of money, clothing, or any other valuable item for the support or benefit of any charitable or nonprofit organization, business entity, organization, corporation, group or project except those exempted.
Exemptions are for:
• Officers or employees of the town, state, or federal government when on official business;
• Any person, firm or corporation delivering goods or performing services which have been previously ordered by the person living in a home;
• Any charitable, religious or nonprofit organizations or corporations which have received tax-exempt status or other similar civic, charitable or nonprofit organizations;
• Representatives of political organizations or political candidates;
• And activities and arrangements having prior consent.
The person issued the license will need to carry their license card at all times, and they are not to sell any item not mentioned in their application and license.
Perhaps most importantly, solicitation will only occur from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. To 7 p.m., and will not be permitted on federal holidays.
No one will engage in “street sales” unless they have received all necessary permits from the town.
