PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket has announced the start of their Out-of-School-Time programs at the Alfred Elson, Jr. Clubhouse, One Moeller Place. Programs and activities include homework help, dance, swim, cooking, recreational sports, and more.
• Pre-teen out-of-school-time program: All activities for youth ages 5-12 and run during the school year from August 31, 2022 to June 2023.
• Teen out-of-school-time program: For ages 13 to 18, from Sept. 12, 2022 to June 2023.
In addition to their regular youth programs, the club also runs special events and activities for teens throughout the year. The CLUB Teen Center is a separate space which allows teens to learn, grow and just hangout in their own dedicated area, states a news release from the club.
Families can register for available programs both online and in-person. According to the release, the club is using a new member management system to enhance the registration experience. Families will need to create a “unit” profile using the link below, locate their youth member in the system, then register for the appropriate child care program. Teen members will need to complete a membership and register separately for the school year program.
For questions regarding registration, contact the front desk at 401-722-8840 option 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on the club and its activities, visit https://bgcpawt.org/.
