PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket has announced the start of their Out-of-School-Time programs at the Alfred Elson, Jr. Clubhouse, One Moeller Place. Programs and activities include homework help, dance, swim, cooking, recreational sports, and more.

• Pre-teen out-of-school-time program: All activities for youth ages 5-12 and run during the school year from August 31, 2022 to June 2023.

