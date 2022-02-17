LINCOLN – Liz Catucci’s arrival as president and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce came months before the arrival of the pandemic. She says she never could have predicted at that point what the job would entail over the coming years.
Advocacy and networking remain the pillars of what the Chamber does, she said, but these two years have been about adjusting to members’ ever-changing needs on the fly, particularly on staffing concerns.
Catucci said she never went to school to learn how to help people fill out paperwork for grants or PPP loans, or envisioned handing out personal protective equipment outside their offices, or saw herself helping find staff members for companies, but that’s exactly what the job has required.
“I don’t know if people thought the Chamber does that,” she said.
When member businesses called to say how they needed to get through to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training about furloughing employees, staff was ready to help, she said. When they were worried about unemployment fraud causing rates to increase, they were there to make the connections.
“Our job is to be the connector,” she said.
The Chamber had never hosted job fairs before, but that changed in 2021, as they held two.
“It’s very similar to on a national level, everyone seems to be having staffing and supply chain issues,” said Catucci.
From Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena looking at how to best connect people with some 2,000 new jobs at Amazon or Smithfield’s Fidelity still trying to fill the remainder of 800 open jobs, “things have changed a little bit,” she said.
Catucci told The Breeze they got really good feedback on both of the 2021 job fairs, including a partnership with R.I. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. With collaboration proving so vital, the plan is to hold more job fairs in 2022, partnering with other chambers and entities, including a new workforce development center in Woonsocket.
One truth that became more pronounced in the past year was that businesses need to go to the employees, not wait for them to come, she said.
“How do we make it easy?” she said, making sure there’s public transportation available, that the time of the event works, and that child care is part of the mix. Today’s employees can’t and won’t just put their lives aside to look for work, she said, so it’s about meeting them where they are.
Catucci isn’t a big fan of term “great resignation,” preferring instead the “great reshuffle.” Employees are more in the driver’s seat than ever, she said, and they’ve re-evaluated what they want and it’s not the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. job where they have to show up every day.
Someone who worked in the restaurant industry previously might realize that they can have a hybrid work situation where they can be trained at home and work at Fidelity, she said. It’s not that hospitality jobs are bad, she said, but people are really rethinking what it is they want to do.
Some have decided to move to new industries after being burned out in another, said Catucci. She said some of her great friends are really smart women who have simply thrown in the towel on the jobs they had. Some haven’t gotten a new job outside the home, choosing instead to save on costs of day care and to eat out less.
With so much disruption in school, “the lines have completely blurred” between work and home, she said. There was a point in time where a call after 5 p.m. would have been unheard of, she said, but “now it’s open season.”
As networking and advocacy have continued, the chamber has constantly looked at opportunities to support businesses and be a resource to them, said Catucci. With the state recently announcing new significant funding for small businesses, staff is staying on top of every aspect of what it will take for businesses to acquire money.
Speaking of going to the people instead of waiting for them to come, Catucci said she continues to be shocked at the difficulty of communication piece related to keeping businesses up to speed. She said no matter how many emails go out or media write-ups happen on a grant, the information is still not getting to many businesses for some reason. In Providence, she said, it was found that only 30 percent of businesses had taken advantage of available funds.
“It just blows my mind,” she said.
They are left to figure out what went wrong. Did they not need the money? Was there a communication issue? Did they not know?
“I think it’s just the knowledge,” she said. “They’ve had their head down, survival of the fittest, just getting to the next day. They’re not checking emails every five seconds.”
Catucci said direct communication works best, with a phone call or in-person visit. “You have to go to them.”
She said people still crave in-person interactions, as seen when they came to the chamber’s Lincoln offices for personal protective equipment.
“Many had never been here,” she said. “We got to talk to them, to understand what they were facing.”
This has been a crazy rollercoaster for everyone, Catucci said. Every time people think they’re out of the woods, another variant or other challenge crops up.
Recent estimates showed 15 percent of office space in Providence being full, she said, and that reality hits northern Rhode Island businesses, from the florist to the shredder guy, to the local restaurant.
Speaking of in-person interactions, the chamber is planning something different this year with its 31st annual celebration at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln. Town leaders from all 13 of the communities it represents will be there, Catucci said, but it won’t involve a sit-down dinner but a “big party,” including each community showcasing what it has to offer in a fun and interactive way. There’s already a friendly competition between mayors, she said, with North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi promising to outdo Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena’s bringing the town’s marching band by bringing his town’s fire trucks.
“It’s either going to be an epic failure or really cool,” she said.
This event will be all about letting loose and having fun, said Catucci, with a DJ, drinks, and Kirkbrae allowing food to be brought in from local businesses in member communities.
“It’s been a hell of a two years,” she said. “It’s time to celebrate.”
