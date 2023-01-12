CUMBERLAND – Seventeen candidates answered pre-determined questions last week as they made their pitches to be chosen as the replacement for departed member Paul DiModica.
In the end, only one candidate can be chosen, but School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman said she’s so happy to see this level of interest and urged those who aren’t chosen to consider running in the next election.
She noted how she went through a similar process in 2016 and wasn’t appointed, but it prompted her to run and win in the next election. She thanked Council President Mike Kinch for involving the committee in the council’s decision.
Rachel Stuen removed herself from contention in advance of the council’s Jan. 4 interviews, and Armen Casparian removed himself after answering the questions and then hearing everyone else speak, saying he was confident that someone more qualified than himself would come out of this group.
After much discussion, the council last week decided to make a final decision on how they’ll go about voting on candidates when they meet again on Jan. 18. There were a number of ideas floated, most focused on ranked-choice voting. Councilor Tim Magill’s suggestion was each councilor picking their favored candidate and then everyone ranking those remaining seven (or fewer) candidates and eliminating those with the lowest totals until one person gets four votes.
The remaining 16 candidates are Corey Blais, Noel Chambers, Heather Chea, Daniel Cohen, Tracey Cook, Charlotte Doherty, Alexandria Evers, Peter Fiore, Jim Higgins, Tim Iwuc, Clare Jabour Sidman, Caleb Jacobsen, Lisa O’Connell, Brian Plouffe, Amy Vogel, and Paul Young.
