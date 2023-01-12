CUMBERLAND – Seventeen candidates answered pre-determined questions last week as they made their pitches to be chosen as the replacement for departed member Paul DiModica.

In the end, only one candidate can be chosen, but School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman said she’s so happy to see this level of interest and urged those who aren’t chosen to consider running in the next election.

