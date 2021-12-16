CUMBERLAND – A new three-year contract with town EMS workers will cost the town about $50,000 and not impact the local tax rate, say town officials. A move to slightly increase staff, as planned, will likely lead to reduced overtime costs.
The contract, approved by the Town Council and sent to Mayor Jeff Mutter for sign-off on Dec. 1, includes 2.5 percent increases each year for the EMS members of the IAFF, AFLO-CIO, Local 2725. There is also a stipend included for being a nationally registered paramedic.
Mutter told the council that the department has been significantly short-staffed for some time, and by rolling one-time longevity payments into hourly rates in year two of the contract, starting next July 1, it allows the starting pay to be more competitive.
The department has overtime payouts running significantly over budget, said Mutter, and full staffing will help address that situation.
Another key part of the contract is that when the current deputy chief retires, the new deputy would be removed from the union, a move Chief John Pliakas felt was important.
Mutter said there is language in the new contract protecting the town from abuse of sick time. He noted that Cumberland hasn’t experienced that as a problem, but said other communities have had issues with people calling in sick and then others picking up shifts at time and a half pay.
Cumberland EMS, led by Pliakas, remains the envy of other communities, said Mutter, and his is grateful to the rank-and-file employees for everything they do, particularly as they’ve stepped up during challenging times.
Longevity in the final year of the contract will still be in, but at a much lower rate, said Mutter. Pliakas also got some language he’d wanted on light duty standards.
Councilor Peter Bradley said he hadn’t had a chance to look at the contract prior to the Dec. 1 meeting, as it came that day, but Mutter responded that there were no substantive changes from what had been discussed during closed executive sessions and a tentative agreement.
Bradley asked Pliakas why the deputy chief is being removed from the union in the deal, and Pliakas responded that the chief is currently the only person who can render discipline as a non-union member. Bradley then asked whether a lieutenant can’t write up a private, and Pliakas responded that officers can write someone up, but they can’t render discipline, which could include verbal or written warnings, suspension, or employment termination.
Mutter said he’s a firm believer that if you want good employees, you have to pay them and you get what you pay for, and that employees should be rewarded with premium pay if they take the steps to become more proficient at what they do. This is as qualified a department as anyone’s going to find, he said.
Union employees felt it was important to beef up longevity, Mutter said, responding to questions from Bradley. Under the old contract, a member of the department who had been with the department for 26 years was making just 83 cents more per hour than someone who had been with the department for two years. This is an opportunity for the department to be more competitive, he said.
Overtime is currently running at 74 percent of the budget, some of which is reimbursable. Increased salary costs will require a budget amendment.
