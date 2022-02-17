WOONSOCKET – Like small businesses, large companies have been forced to adapt their workplace policies as the pandemic and the ensuing staffing shortages drive more competition for employees. In Rhode Island, those changes have played out on corporate campuses across the state.
CVS Health, the country’s fourth-largest company and one of the largest employers in Rhode Island, is among those that have implemented changes to help boost employee numbers.
Last August, the company announced a significant change for its hourly workers, raising the minimum enterprise hourly wage to $15 per hour effective July 2022. According to CVS Health Spokesperson Erin Shields Britt, the company began incrementally increasing its hourly rates last July.
“In addition to boosting wages, we worked to remove barriers to employment by eliminating the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles, as well as the GPA requirement for university recruitment,” she said.
The company also held a national hiring day last September to recruit clinical and retail workers nationwide. The effort generated 240,000 job applications over a 10-day period, Britt said.
Like other companies, CVS Health has repeatedly delayed plans to return workers to its corporate campuses due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic.
“We recently made the decision to postpone our plans to return to a hybrid work format in our U.S. offices on Jan. 10,” Britt said. “We will continue to monitor the external environment and be guided by key public health markers and recommendations from the CDC and other scientific experts moving forward.”
Throughout the pandemic, she said, the company’s employees have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services when they’re needed most.
Britt would not confirm whether CVS Health has faced the same staffing shortages as other companies, but she added the company’s store teams have remained flexible in meeting patient and customer needs in a “dynamic environment that is part of a nationwide workforce shortage affecting nearly every industry and company.”
“We’re continuing to add to our talent pool to provide our employees and our customers support. We are so proud of our employees’ contributions to help people in the communities we serve,” she said.
