CUMBERLAND – Since its inception in 2013, the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department’s memorial Christmas trees at the Monastery has been a favorite of families who have lost loved and want to remember them in a special way at the holidays.
Second-year Parks and Recreation Clerk Sophie Chalhoub-Skeldon organized the event last year for the first time, managing it with Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley. This year, with more time, Chalhoub-Skeldon says she’s been able to do more and talk with more families to personalize the signs that go with the trees.
They continued to put the event on during COVID, but it was scaled back and did not have an official lighting of the trees. The event is now back normal and is even expanding for the upcoming season.
“We have 225 trees this year,” Crawley said. “We have increased the trees in small increments over the years, depending on how much power we have.”
For the last couple of years, there were about 200 trees, about four times the number fromthe event’s inception, all with LED lights strung by Crawley.
“This year it was a hustle to get the trees,” Chalhoub-Skeldon said. “With the drought there is a shortage of trees and we were pressured with time.”
When Chalhoub-Skeldon was starting to plan this year’s event, she contacted the farm in Canada they usually use to purchase the trees. She said they originally told her they could not accommodate the event. With the drought, fewer trees and prices going up everywhere, the farm raised its prices and by mid-September, they had enough to accommodate Cumberland.
All trees should be set up for decorating by Thanksgiving, said Crawley.
Families will have from Thanksgiving weekend until the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, when Crawley and Chalhoub-Skeldon will hold an official tree-lighting ceremony, from 5 to 6 p.m. Crawley said on the night of Dec. 4, they will have a tent with J.J. Duffy Funeral Home-sponsored hot chocolate.
“We usually personalize all of the signs,” Chalhoub-Skeldon said. “We talk to each family about the person or people the tree is for, about their hobbies, jobs, what they loved to do, jokes about them and nicknames. As much as I love it, it takes a lot of time.”
All of the trees this year are claimed, but there is a waiting list if anyone is interested in purchasing a memorial tree for the future.
From Dec. 4 until Dec. 26, the trees will be lit up each night. After Dec. 26, people are asked to take their decorations down and have until Jan. 1 when the trees will be removed.
Despite the sadness in creating this event each year, Chalhoub-Skeldon said it is a satisfying task.
“To hear a mother say, ‘you make me look forward to the holiday now’ after losing her daughter, is worth it,” Chalhoub-Skeldon said.
WinterFest at Diamond Hill Park will not return again this year. Due to a lack of supplies and money, the event hasn’t been put on since 2020.
“We hope to re-evaluate everything for next year,” Crawley said.
Holiday festivals have changed a bit since the pandemic, becoming more easily accessible and drive-thru and with a “wow” factor, said Crawley, highlighting larger events at Roger Williams Park, Southwick’s Zoo and Gillette Stadium.
