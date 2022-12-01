CUMBERLAND – Since its inception in 2013, the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department’s memorial Christmas trees at the Monastery has been a favorite of families who have lost loved and want to remember them in a special way at the holidays.

Second-year Parks and Recreation Clerk Sophie Chalhoub-Skeldon organized the event last year for the first time, managing it with Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley. This year, with more time, Chalhoub-Skeldon says she’s been able to do more and talk with more families to personalize the signs that go with the trees.

