JOHNSTON – In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations will provide free care to military veterans across the country on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Spouses and significant others are also eligible for free appointments. Now in its seventh year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Participating offices include 1384 Atwood Ave., in Johnston, and 1000 Bald Hill Road, in Warwick.
Appointments are required. Call 844-277-3646 to schedule.
Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.
