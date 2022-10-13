Gemma Corcelli
Buy Now

Maria Gemma Corcelli, left, at Flames of Hope over the Oct. 1-2 weekend with Maureen Rose Kirby-Cappuccino.

PAWTUCKET – Two decades in, the work of being an invaluable resource to those diagnosed with breast cancer is every bit the rewarding role as it’s always been, says Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

The 17th Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation Flames of Hope Illuminations of Life in Providence during the first two days of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month were, as always, exhausting, rewarding and exhilarating, said Gemma Corcelli, the days afterward filled with catching up on hundreds of emails, texts and social media posts about its profound impact.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.