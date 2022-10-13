PAWTUCKET – Two decades in, the work of being an invaluable resource to those diagnosed with breast cancer is every bit the rewarding role as it’s always been, says Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.
The 17th Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation Flames of Hope Illuminations of Life in Providence during the first two days of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month were, as always, exhausting, rewarding and exhilarating, said Gemma Corcelli, the days afterward filled with catching up on hundreds of emails, texts and social media posts about its profound impact.
For Gemma Corcelli and her family, this 20th anniversary year for the Gemma Foundation, located on Roosevelt Avenue in Pawtucket, is a great time to look back on all of the families impacted by the work of the foundation, and it’s humbling to be part of. It’s also astounding to think about just how far breast cancer treatment has come in the time since their own mother was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer, she said.
“It’s no longer spoken about in a whisper, but spoken about and shared,” she said, saying there’s more emphasis than ever on screenings, support and being an advocate in answering questions.
Their mother was from a generation where no one questioned the doctor, she said, and while doctors are wonderful, people know their own bodies better than anyone and shouldn’t fear getting a second opinion.
The Gloria Gemma Foundation has been fortunate to have such a large footprint as a small organization of only seven (six full-time) staff, she said, able to create programs quickly to meet community needs and pivot in a moment if need be, as they did during COVID when all resources had to be pushed online.
The organization is now back in in-person mode, she said, but they didn’t give up the virtual component that expanded their reach around the world and drew so many more people into the Gemma family.
Education and awareness remain primary areas of focus, and they were able during the pandemic to add support services meeting the needs of entire families.
“It’s a labor of love,” she said, that remains laser-focused on helping people.
There are always so many inspiring stories at Flames of Hope every year, said Gemma Corcelli, and this year was no different (see related story). It’s truly rewarding to hear when people are able to find the comfort and support the Gemma family lacked when their own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
It’s important for people to know that staff and volunteers are with them for the duration of what they’re going through now and beyond, she said, as one of their most important tasks is keeping the memory alive of beautiful people lost to cancer.
The efforts are emotionally exhausting at times, she said, as they give their whole selves to the cause.
Even as they continue to hear stories about Flames of Hope 2022, Gemma Foundation staff have already begun the intricate planning needed for next year’s event.
The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free services to individuals and families touched by breast cancer in our local communities of Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut.
“We understand the emotions and confusion that occur when you or a loved one is diagnosed with cancer. It can be one of the most stressful and psychologically draining experiences of a person’s life,” states gloriagemma.org. “Gloria Gemma is here to provide access to the support and resources you need. Whether you are newly diagnosed, a survivor or you’ve lost a loved one to cancer, our staff and volunteers are here to guide you through your cancer journey with compassion and understanding. We offer a family atmosphere where hugs are plentiful and emotions are never judged, and we are committed to helping you restore your mind, body, and spirit through free holistic programs, education, and support.”
Their mission “is to celebrate and nurture life in our local community before, during and after a cancer diagnosis by providing education, access to wellness resources and support programs to all those touched by cancer.”
