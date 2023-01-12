LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould’s focus on improved grant writing in 2023 is centered squarely on hiring someone with a proven record of success in neighboring Cumberland and other communities.

Gould said he’s looking to hire someone with experience and who knows how municipal grants work, and Cumberland’s grant writer, Lisa Andoscia and her Rosewood Consulting, fits the bill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.