LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould’s focus on improved grant writing in 2023 is centered squarely on hiring someone with a proven record of success in neighboring Cumberland and other communities.
Gould said he’s looking to hire someone with experience and who knows how municipal grants work, and Cumberland’s grant writer, Lisa Andoscia and her Rosewood Consulting, fits the bill.
“She’s got one hell of track record,” he said. “She’s done very, very well.”
Gould said it’s time to get a little more aggressive on grant writing in Lincoln, and he’s been following along with what’s been happening in Cumberland, Smithfield and elsewhere as Andoscia continues to prove her worth with one grant secured after another.
Gould said he was just talking to Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter recently about how well Andoscia has done in helping that town complete projects at Diamond Hill Park, the Senior Center, and soon a new community resource center next to Town Hall and new drainage improvements on Industrial Road, among others.
“He’s gotten a ton done,” he said.
Gould said he expects to go through the request for qualifications process for procurement purposes, but Andoscia is very likely the person Lincoln will end up going with. There aren’t too many people who specialize in acquiring municipal grants, he said.
Gould said part of his motivation in getting more aggressive on grants is that he wants to stretch out the town’s remaining 75 percent of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, and he would love to achieve some matching infrastructure grants.
The town does have someone with a job title highlighting that they help in acquiring grants, he said, but that person also has a lot of other tasks related to running the planning department and the town could use more help in this area.
It’s not just applying for the grant, he said, but all of the post-awarding work needed, including tracking, documentation and reporting by required deadlines.
Andoscia earns $4,000 per month for her work in Cumberland, or $48,000 per year. The Breeze reported last April that she had helped earn nearly $2 million to that point for Cumberland in one fiscal year.
A listing of grants provided by Sarah King of Mutter’s office this week shows 24 grants totaling $5.1 million in value secured by Cumberland since Andoscia was hired in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.