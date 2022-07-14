CUMBERLAND – Members of the Cumberland Historic District Commission are preparing letters to be sent out to local owners of properties with historic cemeteries, sharing with them the process needed to properly maintain those grounds.
Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane said that as they wait on the Town Council to make a decision on whether property owners should be compensated in some way for such work with tax incentives, they’re offering to help with the work themselves if necessary in the meantime.
“I think we just feel strongly enough about it that we’ll do it,” she told The Breeze. “We’ll do it slowly because we’re not a young group, but we’ll do it.”
The HDC is focusing first on local cemeteries “to get a better handle on them” before moving on to the town’s many properties containing old stone walls, said Hindle Koutsogiane. The plan, as discussed at a June 14 HDC meeting, is to ask scouting troops and others to help with the work of cleaning up the burial grounds, she said.
Cemetery maintenance is governed by state law, and the HDC is simply reminding property owners of what’s contained in that law, with Hindle Koutsogiane planning to quote it word for word in the letters going out.
There really hasn’t been a lot of push-back to the call for better cemetery maintenance, she said. Many of those who aren’t doing much of it may not realize that they’re supposed to or may not be able to because they’re older or don’t have the physical capacity to do it, she said, which is why the HDC is offering to help.
HDC members are also looking at establishing local standards, including a possible tax exemption similar to those in nearby communities, for cemetery and stone wall maintenance.
There’s one property along Nate Whipple Highway containing a historic cemetery that’s currently for sale, said Hindle Koutsogiane, and it hasn’t been taken care of for a while. They plan to get in touch with the real estate agent, so they know to pass on the information to its next buyer that the burial grounds need to be maintained, she said.
Cumberland doesn’t have any cemetery situations right now similar to ones seen in other communities, including Cranston, said Hindle Koutsogiane. When there was one a couple of years ago, she said, the Boy Scouts took care of the situation.
One aspect of the state law that needs to change is a restriction that work can only be funded through the interest from a town’s perpetual cemetery care account, said Hindle Koutsogiane. Everyone knows that you “can’t do anything” with just the interest proceeds anymore, she said.
The HDC is expecting to have an intern to work with this summer on the preservation of historic cemeteries and stone walls and the Arnold Mills Historic District, according to Hindle Koutsogiane.
The HDC is also looking for a new member, she said, preferably one who lives in Cumberland and has an architectural background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.