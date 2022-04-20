NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the first time in his memory, says Historic District Commission Chairperson Joseph Giammarco, the HDC has a budget, after the Town Council appropriated $500 in annual spending.
The HDC discussed the money at its April 12 meeting, highlighting how the funds will be used for copying documents from first-time applicants to the HDC and other small items the commission needs.
The amount the HDC actually uses will depend on how many applications come in from property owners, said Giammarco, but he said he believes the $500 figure will be “more than adequate based on a normal number of applications.”
In other matters on April 12, the HDC got updates on the protection of the historic Stephen Olney House on Smithfield Avenue and action items on the ongoing rehabilitation of Old Town Hall on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Giammarco said he plans to invite Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli to a future meeting to discuss the work on Old Town Hall, which currently involves repairs to the chimney and roof. Once those exterior features are “buttoned up” and leaks are plugged, he said, work can turn to the inside of the building.
According to Giammarco, it will depend on what type of work needs to be done whether town workers can complete certain aspects of the renovations, or whether they need to be done by outside contractors, as is the case with the chimney and roof. Contractors with expertise in certain areas need to be hired to replicate the existing features, such as the chimney, he said.
On the Stephen Olney House, Giammarco said there wasn’t much of an update last week, as the matter of whether renovations to that property are being properly done is still with the building inspector’s office.
