I am a lifelong resident, homeowner, taxpayer and 28-year employee. I currently serve as Woonsocket’s deputy finance director/controller. I have given a lifetime of service to my community, currently on the Autumnfest Committee.
Public service is not glamorous, but I have committed to the city due to my love of my job and my community. Those who know me know that I am an honest, hard-working, private person who values hard work and integrity.
It is unfortunate that members of the current council are focusing their efforts on attacking my integrity and defaming my character.
On the police contract, though Councilor Cournoyer stated during the hearing that the emails between himself and Sgt. Nunnemacher did not contain proposals, this statement is untrue. I have seen the emails.
During the hearing, I stated that I did not receive a copy of the tentative agreement prior to the docket being released. After the hearing and upon review, I found an email from the solicitor’s secretary, but I had not opened the attachment nor was I asked at the time to provide an impact statement.
I was only asked by Solicitor DeSimone to provide an impact statement on the day legislation was due to the clerk. I told him that the team was working on a state grant deadline and, due to short notice, we would not be able to fulfill his request for the upcoming meeting. The legislation for the union’s tentative agreement appeared on the next docket with a financial impact statement that was not prepared by the Finance Department nor reviewed or approved.
The definition of a deficit is an excess of expenditure or liabilities over income or assets in a given period. Cournoyer states that I lied under oath when stating that his negotiated contract created a deficit. Simply, if the city’s FY23 general fund budget is balanced and a $2.5 million additional expense is added to this budget, it creates a deficit for the FY24 budget that will need to be absorbed by decreasing current expenditures and/or increasing revenue.
Some council members have been vocal in their disapproval of the use of stipends and temporary appointments. Ironically, the council was quick to award a $3,000 medical buyback payment to Laurie Perry, who Mayor Gendron recently rehired as a temporary employee. Mayor Gendron was also firm in his statement that no employees had been fired. This statement is untrue. A part-time temporary employee in planning was fired on the first day.
As council president, Gendron released a document as an attachment to legislation to have an audit done of stipends and other compensation. My name was included on this list and comments were made that I was favored by the former administration in receiving the largest stipend. In March 2020, I was instructed by the finance director to administer the new FEMA COVID-19 Grant. It became clear by July 2020 that administration would be very time-consuming. I requested and was approved for a stipend, funded with the grant’s administrative reimbursement earmarked to cover a participant’s administrative costs.
It is disturbing and alarming that public statements can be so easily made by officials without merit or accountability.
(1) comment
Ms. Johnston writes: “Councilor Cournoyer stated during the hearing that the emails between himself and Sgt. Nunnemacher did not contain proposals, this statement is untrue.” Wrong again, Ms. Johnston, as I did not testify at the hearing.
Next, Ms. Johnston writes: “I stated that I did not receive a copy of the tentative agreement prior to the DOCKET BEING RELEASED”. Actually, that is NOT what she testified to under oath. Here is what Ms. Johnston said under oath:
Question: Before the City Council passed the contracts in question, did anyone ask you to provide YOUR financial analysis?
Answer: No. Actually, I wasn’t even given a copy of the contract.
In fact, Ms. Johnston was provided a copy of the contracts on July 6 (which she now acknowledges). That is 19 days PRIOR to when the City Council ratified the contracts on July 25th. She was asked to prepare a financial impact analysis and refused.
Moreover, Ms. Johnston received a copy of the contracts on July 21 when the Agenda and Docket was posted for the July 25th Public Hearing and Regular Council meeting. July 21st is PRIOR to July 25th for those who struggle with dates.
Ms. Jonston also writes: “Mayor Gendron was also firm in his statement that no employees had been fired. This statement is untrue. A part-time temporary employee in planning was fired on the first day.” Wrong again, Ms. Johnston. Mayor Gendron very clearly stated in his Press Release that no “permanent” employees were terminated. As Ms. Johnston has not returned to work since she falsely testifed under oath, she obviously is in no position to be commenting on personnel matters.
There is an old saying that is apropos: When you are in a hole, stop digging.
If Ms. Johnston is concerned about her integrity, she shouldn't lie under oath; she should't tell people that contracts result in a deficit when she has not bothered to review her incorrect analysis with the Council (recall, she was also wrong on the 670 Labor Contract Contingency in the FY 2022 budget - go review Ordinance 21 O 39 for a refresher on her double-count on that number too); and she should not tell the Council that the RI Department of Labor and Training dismissed Ms. Laurie Perry's claim without a hearing (in fact, the DLT ruled in Ms. Perry's favor and fined the City $375).
