WOONSOCKET – Keeping medical services moving at Landmark Medical Center has become more of a challenge every day, says Michael Souza, CEO at the hospital, but the staff continues to rise to the challenge.
Landmark to this point hasn’t had to minimize any services and is still doing elective surgeries, but with more staff retiring for a variety of reasons, leaders are doing everything in their power to make their lives easier.
Souza said some staff have simply decided they’ve had enough of working at bedsides, or they’re just done with what’s happened during the pandemic, so they’re often transitioning to more administrative jobs or departing the health care industry entirely.
Landmark has gotten creative in implementing every sort of incentive possible, using open houses, heavy recruiting, sign-on bonuses and outreach to universities to maintain its talent pool, said Souza. At times they’ve also brought travel or agency nurses in, a move that’s more expensive as nurses from elsewhere need to be housed and their agency gets a piece of the pie.
The hospital recognizes staff for good work whenever possible, keeping spirits up with ice cream socials, food trucks, free gifts, jackets, sweatshirts, gift certificates for turkeys or hams at the holidays, or gift cards for baked goods at local merchants.
More importantly, they’ve invested greatly in employee assistance programs for mental health beyond the traditional offerings, including hotlines to call and various documents on tools for coping. Souza said they’ve distributed a lot of information during the pandemic on any resources employees might take advantage of as they experience higher stress.
One way the hospital helped reduce stress was to limit visitors and visiting hours, requiring people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at the door. While it’s sad to see patients who could have been vaccinated but elected not to now sick in the hospital, staff have done a fantastic job treating everyone the same when they come in, said Souza.
After being declared by the state to be non-compliant with staff vaccination requirements, the hospital placed 21 workers on leave for “religious accommodations” related to the vaccine.
Souza said the hospital has seen some COVID cases among staff, particularly around the holidays, when 20-30 staffers became sick out of the total staff of 1,100. It was understandable that people who have been through so much and worked so hard throughout the pandemic would want to get out shopping and be around their families, and there was bound to be an increase in cases. Fortunately, he said, the Omicron variant has shown to cause less severe symptoms in patients.
