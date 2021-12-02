CUMBERLAND – It had grown each year before taking a step back in 2020 due to COVID, and the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department’s annual memorial Christmas trees at the Cumberland Monastery should look and feel a lot more normal in 2021.
Last year, with a new clerk in Debi Coia and the pandemic in full force, they tried to piece together the event, as it was outdoors, but kept it small, said Parks and Recreation Director Michael Crawley. They chose a day in December last year to turn the lights on and lights were then lit up each night into January, with no official ceremony. Coia made up the signs. Families were allowed to go out and decorate their trees, but were advised to keep it small and keep their distance.
This year, new clerk Sophie Chalhoub-Skeldon and Crawley said that they have a date for an official tree-lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The event was started in 2013 by then-clerk Arlene Nunn, who retired during the pandemic. Now in 2021, the Parks and Recrecreation Department will continue the memorial tree tradition with a third clerk now in charge of the personal memorial signs that go with each tree.
Chalhoub-Skeldon started working at the Parks and Recreation Department in June. She already had a memorial Christmas tree in honor of her nephew from 2016, so she knew about the event and had participated in it. Now, she said, it’s her turn to help run it.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a lot to learn, especially with those signs. But when the people see the signs you created, it’s a nice feeling.”
There will be 200 trees this year, and with some turnover, Chalhoub-Skeldon said that she was able to accommodate close to 40 people who were on the waiting list. She said that some people don’t reply when they reach out to see if they want to have a tree, or others decide they don’t want to do it again so they go to the wait list.
“It’s $40 for a tree that is pre-lit,” she said. “Some opt to bring their own lights. A woman is bringing her own pink lights in honor of her daughter, while another person wants to use blue lights.”
She said, about speaking with different families about reconnecting with memories of loved ones, “They are all sad stories and we try to make them feel good about their loss. I know I did cry with a few of them. The most sad ones are stillborn babies and kids.”
Last year, the department got the trees from Level Acres in Attleboro, Mass., but this year they went back to where they usually get them in Canada.
Crawley said he was looking to get a larger tree to set up in the center of Cumberland somewhere, but taller trees have been very hard to find this year.
The Monastery trees are usually lit until the first week of January, when families are supposed to take back their decorations. With COVID last year, Cumberland hosted several drive-through events at the Monastery, so people could venture out safely and still see the trees. Crawley said he hopes to do something like that again or do something during a day at the Monastery to celebrate Christmas in place of the more festive Winter Fest, which is usually held at Diamond Hill Park but isn’t happening this year.
Winter Fest was canceled last year and Crawley was hopeful about putting it on this year. In the end, he said, caution won out as children are still being vaccinated.
To learn more about the event or get added to the waiting list for next year, call 401-334-9996.
