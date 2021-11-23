PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien invites the Pawtucket community to attend the annual Mayor’s Holiday Dinner, to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m., in the Fogarty Manor Community Room, 214 Roosevelt Ave.
The long-standing tradition is free and open to all city residents and is sponsored by the donations of food, money, and volunteer help from local businesses and individuals. The dinner has always enjoyed the company of “celebrity guests” who serve as wait staff for the day.
Transportation to and from the holiday dinner will be provided by the Leon Mathieu Senior Center and must be reserved in advance by calling 401-728-7582.
Pre-registration and masking will be required for this event. Individuals who live outside of Pawtucket Housing are encouraged to call or visit the Senior Center to register. Individuals looking for more information about the event, or those who would like to know how they can assist, can reach out to the Mayor’s Office by calling 401-728-0500, ext. 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.