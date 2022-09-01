In my more than 50 years in the theater I’ve learned a great many life lessons. The first lesson may have been that to be a performing artist, talent is fifth on the list of things you need to find your way onto the stage. Of those five things, courage is first, followed by discipline, focus and commitment. Talent is a bonus and is useless unless you apply the first four principles. It’s kind of like a person with amazing athletic ability who never practices or learns the playbook.
I have been blessed to have a long and sometimes rewarding career, with many exhilarating highs. I’ve met and worked with some of the industry’s most gifted people. People who not only taught me the craft, but additionally taught me how important it was to know history and politics, science, and be aware of cultural trends. I had to learn to make choices about where I was going to invest my time and energy and when I needed to take a chance on risky projects.
Another sometimes bitter lesson I had to learn was something I have talked about often with the students I have taught over the years. The theater is a business that doesn’t want you, doesn’t need you, and doesn’t care about the rest of your life. I say this not to discourage people from pursuing careers as actors, singers, dancers, musicians, designers or technicians, but to say be aware of the reality of the world you’re to enter. If you know and still want to take your shot in this exciting and volatile way of life, you have a chance to make it. You are going into knowing that it is a world where the show could be deemed more important than anything else in your life, including family, friends and your own well-being. It is not at all surprising that every captain of the Starship Enterprise got divorced while the show was on air. It is why we are never surprised when celebrity couples break up or have difficult relationships with their children.
Though it has not been easy, I consider myself one of the lucky ones, having just celebrated 46 years of marriage and raised two incredible sons who have given our family four wonderful grandchildren.
Which brings me to the reason I started to write this column: We are living in a post-COVID world that is never going back to the time before, where I believe many people are looking at their lives and saying, I don’t want to work at a job that just or maybe helps me to make ends meet. I believe that there are so many “help wanted” signs up because so many people want to work where they are wanted, needed and somebody cares about the rest of their lives. It is not that people don’t want to work, they don’t want to work in a job where jobs are more important than their lives.
I will end by saying even my beloved theater is becoming more aware of this reality. I can only hope a new trend is beginning.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre, a company that has striven to bring diverse stories and images to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
