In my more than 50 years in the theater I’ve learned a great many life lessons. The first lesson may have been that to be a performing artist, talent is fifth on the list of things you need to find your way onto the stage. Of those five things, courage is first, followed by discipline, focus and commitment. Talent is a bonus and is useless unless you apply the first four principles. It’s kind of like a person with amazing athletic ability who never practices or learns the playbook.

I have been blessed to have a long and sometimes rewarding career, with many exhilarating highs. I’ve met and worked with some of the industry’s most gifted people. People who not only taught me the craft, but additionally taught me how important it was to know history and politics, science, and be aware of cultural trends. I had to learn to make choices about where I was going to invest my time and energy and when I needed to take a chance on risky projects.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.