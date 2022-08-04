CUMBERLAND – Cumberland EMS members and police officers completed the second and final session of active shooter and school shooter response training last Thursday, using Garvin Elementary School as their learning environment.

During the session, which lasted about three hours, the first responders participated in drills for room entries, navigating stairwells and hallways, and more. Two previous sessions were held on July 11 and July 14 for the Police Department alone. Members of the rescue task force participated in the most recent training sessions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.