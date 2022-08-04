CUMBERLAND – Cumberland EMS members and police officers completed the second and final session of active shooter and school shooter response training last Thursday, using Garvin Elementary School as their learning environment.
During the session, which lasted about three hours, the first responders participated in drills for room entries, navigating stairwells and hallways, and more. Two previous sessions were held on July 11 and July 14 for the Police Department alone. Members of the rescue task force participated in the most recent training sessions.
EMS Chief John Pliakas led the planning for the local training. He said the training will ensure that the town’s first responders are thoroughly trained to respond together to an active school shooter or other hostage event.
“The focus of this training is to do just that, enhance our ability as individual departments, and our ability to respond collectively in a unified manner,” Pliakas said.
Cumulatively, public safety members underwent more than 30 hours of training culminating in multiple exercises at Garvin, which is currently vacated for construction projects. Pliakas said they practiced room entries and methods for clearing hallways or stairwells.
“When you think of an active shooter or hostile event, the first priority is to stop the killing and that’s done by immediate engagement of the threat and neutralization,” he said. “The second priority is to stop the dying and treat life-threatening conditions.”
The training integrated the rescue task force, which is composed of members of fire and EMS personnel, to respond and enter a building alongside armed law enforcement to treat and safely extract victims from an active shooter situation. In addition to the building training, police officers alone took part in exercises at the shooting range, learning to fire their weapons while using three new ballistic shields acquired by the department.
Members were able to navigate and train inside of the building using simunition rounds, a type of training ammunition used by law enforcement and military personnel for realistic training exercises that leaves a colored paint mark to indicate that a person’s been hit. During one of the exercise rounds, Cumberland Supt. Philip Thornton volunteered to be “the bad guy” who public safety officials had to subdue.
“While (Garvin) does provide a good training venue, the other piece of this you can’t forget is it’s not necessarily a school that’s at risk,” Pliakas said. “Everybody thinks about schools, but it could be any municipal building, any business at risk.”
With the exception of a few members with pre-scheduled commitments, Pliakas said nearly all members of Cumberland’s public safety departments participated. He said EMS currently has 24 members, including himself, and the Fire Department has roughly 50 members. The Police Department has 13 members, including the chief.
Different “stations” ran concurrently throughout the day at Garvin. Both Pliakas and Police Chief Matthew Benson said the training was of great value to their departments, with officers and EMS members learning how to safely, efficiently and effectively work down a school hallway or enter classrooms in an active shooter setting. Training also included ways for officers to provide cover and work with rescue task force members to attend to or extract individuals from a danger scenario.
“What can you use to your advantage, what do you need to be cautious of?” Benson said. “It’s all the small actions in navigating a stairwell, or a door with a blast shield, or obstructions at your feet in a hallway…”
Benson said the training was received well by members of the department. Being able to create an active learning environment at Garvin, he said, helps reinforce first responders’ training and boosts confidence in their ability to respond, as safely as possible, in the event of a real threat.
“They want to get it right, they want to feel confident in what they can do,” he said. “Anytime you can be exposed to an active learning environment, it gets a great response.”
