In May of 2020, Rhode Island began the process of reopening the state’s economy. Reopening occurred in phases, with the state moving from one phase to the next based on pre-established criteria which monitored the spread of the virus.
Between April 2020 and December 2021, the state regained 86,600 jobs, or 80.2 percent of the total lost, according to the Department of Labor and Training.
Not surprisingly, nearly 57 percent of the job gains occurred in the sectors that were most negatively impacted by the social distancing orders, including accommodations and food services (+27,400), health care and social assistance (+12,800) and retail trade (+9,100).
The accommodations and food services sector has recouped 84 percent of the 32,600 jobs it lost during the shutdown, accounting for 31.6 percent of the 86,600 total jobs recovered to date. Employment in this sector is still down 9.9 percent, as 5,200 of the jobs lost have yet to be recovered.
Since the reopening began, the construction sector has added 5,000 jobs, reporting more jobs in November 2021 than it did prior to the pandemic. Overall, jobs in Rhode Island were down 21,400 as of recently compared to February 2020, a drop of 4.2 percent.
