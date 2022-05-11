NORTH PROVIDENCE – When Alicia Kelley purchased her first home in May 2018, moving into 37 Hobson Ave., she said she was excited about the future.
Less than a year later, in February 2019, the sewer backed up into her basement. Thinking there was a clog in her line, she hired a contractor to clear it out, but they found no blockage as they reached the manhole and she then called the Department of Public Works to report the situation.
In May of that year, on Memorial Day weekend, it happened again, this time much more severe. She again called the DPW and a disaster restoration company, spending several thousand dollars out of pocket, not including reconstruction, to have the basement cleared and cleaned, including 2 feet of drywall removed.
Kelley says she was told again that the clog was further up in the town’s line. She filed a claim with the town’s insurer, Traveler’s Insurance, but was denied, told that the company was not liable with no proof of an issue.
Kelley told the Town Council last week that she then hired a plumber and contractor to install a new six-inch PBC sewer line in her yard and another company to install several check valves so she would never have another backup.
“Unfortunately, it happened again,” she said, on Feb. 18 of this year. The sewage could no longer go into the basement, but it burst through a manhole in the neighbor’s back yard and flowed freely into the yards. Using tips from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Kelley said she cleaned it up herself.
On April 19, sewage backed up yet again, and again through the manhole, creating a “lake of sewage,” said Kelley. She called the DPW and was told there were two calls ahead of her for similar issues.
From 7 a.m. when she placed the call to noon when town workers arrived, sewage kept flowing, she said, impacting more neighbors. She said she felt terribly, continually telling neighbors that help was on the way.
Kelley said she was coming to the council last week to ask if there’s anything that can be done to replace the line or take other steps to ensure that sewage stops flowing out of the drain.
Councilor Steve Loporchio said he understands how frustrated Kelley must be, adding that he spoke with Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore and learned that it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s causing the backups. Salvatore, he said, discussed setting a schedule for jetting out the line once per month. If this situation isn’t rectified, said Loporchio, there’s a high degree of likelihood that this will happen again and again.
Council members asked Kelley if these backups seem to be tied to weather events, and she said no, they seem to be coming at random. Spending her career in medicine, she said she worries about her neighbors’ children and the sicknesses they could contract through sewage.
Council members said they’re going to work on finding a remedy over the next couple of weeks. Council President Dino Autiello said he thinks Kelley should file a second claim with the town for the two latest backups and the council’s claims committee can take another look at it. The town traditionally had a small claims budget for such items as pothole damage or a windshield broken with a foul ball, he said, and when larger claims come in, they’ve been referred to Travelers.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that if there’s a chronic backup problem on Hobson Avenue, “we will straighten it out.”
Kelley’s story is not unique in crowded North Providence, where the town has sometimes struggled to keep its sewer lines flowing smoothly.
Town Council members in March acknowledged a serious sewer backup problem on Benjamin Drive on the other end of town. Incidents there have occurred during and after storms.
