SCITUATE – After founding Rhode Island Elder Info as a nonprofit in the summer of 2019, Executive Director Deb Burton, of Scituate, said she was expecting a big year in 2020, but when COVID slammed the country, it “really turned out to be an extraordinarily big year.”
COVID, she said, aimed a light on the needs of older adults, the people RI Elder Info serves through finding them the resources and information they need to continue living independently on their own.
RI Elder Info will be hosting in-person and online resource events in November.
“We’re just about getting people connected,” said Burton.
Rhode Island has one of the nation’s highest percentages of older citizens, said Burton, creator of rielderinfo.com. It’s a “small and mighty state when it comes to resources,” she said, but the missing piece at times is connecting them to those resources. The goal is to empower them to age independently and to support caregivers.
“Aging touches every aspect of our life, and we don’t always recognize that,” said Burton.
Employers most often have employees who are caring for an older loved one, she said, and if there’s an incident such a fall and injury, those employees are probably spending even more work time trying to research home health care or how to make home modifications to make sure they can continue living comfortably, impacting the bottom line.
For the second year in a row, RI Elder Info has received $5,000 from UnitedHealthCare to support its work providing community-based education and outreach to seniors and caregivers.
The funds will be used to support the organization’s work in providing community events and educational outreach over the next year. Community-based programming as well as RI Elder Info’s weekly live stream show, “Friday Friends,” provides information and resources that help older adults, who need to know what resources are available so they can make informed choices on how best to remain independent.
Burton said the financial support comes at an important time as many caregivers and older adults are struggling to navigate the health and social service systems.
“Seniors and their caregivers are constantly searching for programs and services that will support them as they seek to age independently," she said. "We are proud to have UnitedHealthCare see our commitment to being a trusted resource for seniors and caregivers across the state. RI Elder Info looks forward to continuing our work with such a trusted and respected supporter as UnitedHealthCare.”
The grant will help fulfill the mission to empower people throughout the aging journey. Some of the programs it will include are:
• Presentations on how to “age independently,” with community groups, religious organizations, libraries, and housing authorities.
• Community-based senior and caregiver resource fairs across the state.
• The “Friday Friends” weekly livestream information and resource show, taking place every Friday at 9 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube
• Monthly virtual caregiver support group (3rd Friday of the month at 10 a.m. on Zoom). Based in North Scituate, RI Elder Info (rielderinfo.com) is a 501c3 nonprofit that maintains the most comprehensive, expert-curated, multilingual, local, state and federal resources for seniors, caregivers and the professionals who serve them. RI Elder Info’s core belief is that, “information is power and no one should struggle to live a healthy, safe, dignified and happy life from a lack of it.”
Burton said funding is important to serve seniors, their caregivers, and the professionals who serve both.
Based in Warwick, UnitedHealthCare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone. They serve millions of people from their earliest years through their working lives and through retirement.
Burton for now is a full-time, unpaid executive director, but the hope is to eventually grow the nonprofit.
“I really enjoy educating the public and helping people remain independent,” she said.
Part of the goal for her and the volunteer board of an organization without a current physical location, she said, is to be large enough to host a walk-in resource center.
“So often people don’t look for information before crisis,” she said, adding that many of the people who come to them are in the emergency room when they come across their website.
Burton has a background in gerontology, which covers all aspects of aging. She said she’s been in this area her whole life. She was motivated to start RI Elder Info after meeting someone who lost their child from a heart attack and blamed herself for suffering a fall just before the heart attack.
“It’s an awful position to be in as a mom,” she said.
The woman had a fractured hip, a new medical condition that had stolen her independence, and now she had to figure out how and where to go in a crisis while dealing with so much heartache.
“I couldn’t fix that, but what I can do is help other people to not have to experience that,” she said.
Asked one common piece of information that they provide to people in response to regular questions, she said it’s that Medicare does not cover long-term care. They also do a lot of work with veterans, including on resources for home modifications.
RI Elder Info doesn’t give medical, legal, or financial advice, she said, but they do tell people what conversations to have, or which people they should be trusting if they can’t make decisions for themselves.
For more information about RI Elder Info, or how to support their work, please contact Deb Burton at 401-585-0509 or deb@rielderinfo.com. You can find further details and sign up for their weekly newsletter by visiting their website at www.rielderinfo.com.
