WOONSOCKET – A large gas leak on Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket on Tuesday spread the smell of gas up and down the Blackstone Valley, but officials said the smell was coming from outside of homes.
Crews were still on scene repairing the leak on Wednesday morning. Cumberland Fire Chief Nicholas Anderson said eight of the 25 calls his department received in the previous day were about the smell of gas, and the smell was still prevalent Wednesday as far as Planet Fitness on Mendon Road and beyond.
“It’s traveling that whole river area,” said Anderson. He added that he recalls during past brush fires where Cumberland fire personnel helped out in other towns, the river seemed to act as a conduit to carry the smell of smoke to other communities.
Emergency personnel in both communities spent much of Tuesday night chasing calls on gas smells, not wanting to just assume that the smell was coming from outside.
Winter is a good time to remember to clear snow from exterior furnace vents, said Anderson, to avoid the potential for a carbon monoxide issue.
Drivers on busy Cumberland Hill Road were being forced this week to seek alternate routes as sections of the line were replaced near the Holiday Inn Express, which also remained closed as people staying there were moved to a warming shelter at Holy Trinity School.
