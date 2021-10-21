NORTH PROVIDENCE – Damian Santoro and Derek Fleming signed a contract in January 2020 to open a restaurant at Louisquisset Golf Club. And while some might see such a move just weeks before COVID became a household word as a catastrophe, the owners have weathered the subsequent storms.
The Pub on 1, in the clubhouse overlooking the first hole at the golf club, is the second restaurant from the creators of the Ladder 133 Kitchen & Social in Providence. Fleming and Santoro renovated the previous restaurant space there from top to bottom.
Fleming said they weren’t able to open at their original projected start time when the pandemic struck last March, but were somehow able to open two months later under heavy restrictions.
“It was a tough year to start, but coming into 2021, it was actually a huge turnaround,” Fleming said.
“There definitely has been an influx in customers coming out and excited to be out, it’s been a good response for 2021,” he said.
He said the comeback “really all falls on the customer and how the customer is going to react to lifting restrictions and no masks and no plexiglass, but it was good to take the plexiglass down and get back to normal.”
Everyone is now talking about normal and what is the new normal and how “we’re pretty close to how it used to be,” he said.
Except for timing.
“One thing that I think the whole quarantine pandemic era affected people was it seems like they’re not staying out as late,” said Fleming. “It seems like their schedule has changed with COVID and that’s one thing that I am seeing. The customers come out earlier and leave earlier.”
Fleming said they have luckily had a really solid staff that has been with them since they opened. He said they are only looking for a few new hires to fill gaps where they’ve arisen due to an increase in business.
So much of doing business in this new reality is making sure employees feel valued, said Fleming.
“Obviously I have to keep them happy, if they need to leave a little early I don’t mind jumping behind the bar or jumping in the kitchen and helping out, it’s about keeping the staff happy,” he told The Breeze.
“I would like to have a couple new employees part-time, but it is tough to find people too.”
Staff is stepping up and giving more hours in the interim, he said.
Fleming said he believes it’s hard for businesses to retain employees because so many businesses are hiring that employees feel as though if they leave one location they will be able to find a place to work somewhere else.
“It’s kind of tough as an employer, but we try our best,” he said.
As people ask him how business has been, Fleming said he always thinks, “It’s good, but it could have been really bad. If it wasn’t for the customers, we could have even closed down, but the response of the customers and how they came out and supported local businesses and restaurants was huge. Number one it comes down to the customers. They came out full force once they were able to and they continue to support us, which we’re very happy about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.